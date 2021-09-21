CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Governor Abbott Announces Operation Lone Star Border Security Grants

By jsalinas
kurv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Greg Abbott is making $100 million in grants available to local law enforcement agencies as part of his Operation Lone Star border crackdown program. The money is aimed at enhancing law enforcement efforts to arrest and prosecute non-citizens crossing the border on state charges of illegal entry and trespassing. The funds are intended to supplement law enforcement operations, to expand jail capacity, and to support court proceedings.

www.kurv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kamala Harris slams Texas governor’s plan to eliminate all rape so that victims won’t seek abortions

Vice president Kamala Harris criticized Texas governor Greg Abbott for saying he would eliminate rape so women do not seek abortions in his state. The vice president said Mr Abbott dismissed concerns about women who are raped and are seeking abortions.“The words that he spoke were the words that were, to arrogantly dismiss concerns about rape survivors,” she said. “And to speak those words, that were empty words, that were false words, that were fuelled with not only arrogance but bravado, that is not who we want in our leaders.”Ms Harris made the remarks in California while campaigning for...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Washington Post

Texas Gov. Abbott sends miles of cars along border to deter migrants

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has sent a fleet of state-owned vehicles to line up for miles as a barricade along the border with Mexico, insisting the state was taking “unprecedented steps,” as thousands of migrants still seek to cross into the United States. The “steel wall” of cars, as...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Texas governor Greg Abbott’s approval rating falls amid anger over new abortion law and Covid spread

Texas governor Greg Abbott’s popularity has taken a hit after the state passed a restrictive new abortion law and as it grapples with spiralling Covid cases.A survey from The Texas Policy Project at the University of Texas at Austin found just 42 per cent of Texans approve of the direction the state is going in, Mr Abbott’s lowest approval rating since he was first elected in 2014.A slim majority - 52 per cent - said the state was on the wrong path, the worst figure recorded by the institute since it started in 2008.The University of Texas poll found...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Security#Operation Lone Star#Texas Guard
HuffingtonPost

Support For Gov. Greg Abbott Plunging In New Texas Poll

Support for Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has taken a dive in the state, according to a new poll released Sunday. A 54% majority of Texans believe the state is headed in the wrong direction, while just 45% think the state is on the right track, according to a survey conducted by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
mediaite.com

TX Gov. Abbott Dodges When Pressed by Chris Wallace on Whether He’d Support Rape, Incest Exceptions in Abortion Law

Chris Wallace repeatedly confronted Texas Governor Greg Abbott Sunday on whether he would support a rape and incest exception for the state’s abortion law. The seriously controversial law does not currently carve out those exceptions, and when Abbott was recently asked about that, he gave the rather stunning answer that “Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going out and arresting them and prosecuting them and getting them off the streets.”
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Quietly Passes SB 4 and This is What You Need to Know

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Sign Another BillPhoto by Heather Mount on Unsplash. Last week, Governor Greg Abbott signed a new bill in Austin that adds more restrictions and increases penalties to those doctors using abortion-inducing medication. The new bill, Senate Bill 4 (SB 4), prevents physicians or providers from giving women abortion-inducing drugs after seven weeks of pregnancy. The Food and Drug Administration requirement was 10 weeks.
TEXAS STATE
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Alaska governor joins GOP call for Biden to secure border

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has joined more than two dozen of the nation’s governors to call for a meeting with President Biden over U.S. border policies. GOP governors in 26 states signed a letter asking for the meeting with Biden over the nation’s “failed border policy” in the southwest United States. The governors are requesting a meeting in the next two weeks to discuss policy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy