Wilmington’s Eyebawl will represent the local music scene at Firefly
Every year, Firefly Music Festival brings artists from around the world to perform at The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway, and every year it invites a local artist to rep Delaware and share the stage. In 2021, that band is grunge pop rockers EyeBawl from Wilmington. Although the reasoning behind this selection seems lost on Eyebawl front-person Erin Silva (she’s much too modest), fans of the band and their Pittsburgh-based label Crafted Sounds would agree: they more than fit the bill.thekey.xpn.org
