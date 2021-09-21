CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Bob Chapek Addresses “Symbiotic” Relationship With Talent Amid Scarlett Johansson Lawsuit

By Krysten Swensen
Inside the Magic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Disney CEO Bob Chapek spoke at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia event and talked about a number of things going on at Disney Parks, as well as things happening with Disney+ and the slate of films that Disney has lined up for the future. He was also asked about the compensation packages that Hollywood actors now have to be given when so many films are not receiving exclusive theatrical releases due to the pandemic.

insidethemagic.net

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Former Disney worker said married men used to hit on her in Tinker Bell costume

A former Disney employee revealed that married men used to hit on her as she played Tinker Bell, in a viral TikTok video. Sarah Daniels, who goes by @saradanielstv on the app, and noted that she’s an “ex-Disney princess” (according to her bio) posted a video in response to an onlooker who asked: “How many Dads end up hitting on you BECAUSE you’re the character? As opposed to because you’re an attractive woman?”
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Chapek
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Emma Stone
disneydining.com

Bob Chapek says November 12 is Disney+ Day; here’s what to get excited about!

Bob Chapek, CEO of the Walt Disney Company, announced today during the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference that November 12 is Disney+ Day, hailing the first day the platform went live in 2019. “We’re going to have new content release against one of our four key franchises,” Chapek explained...
MOVIES
kiss951.com

Jamie Lee Curtis Says ‘Don’t F–k’ With Scarlett Johansson

Jamie Lee Curtis is standing behind Scarlett Johansson and her lawsuit against Disney for allegedly breaching their contract with Black Widow. Curtis, 62, wrote an opinion piece for Time Magazine yesterday (September 15), defending the 36-year-old actress for her “brilliant response to a real-life manipulation” by big film studios, warning readers “Don’t f–k” with her.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Britney Spears, Scarlett Johansson, Jason Sudeikis and Lil Nas X among Time 100 most influential artists

Time magazine unveiled its annual list of 100 most influential artists, entrepreneurs, sportspeople, activists and authors on Wednesday.Pop icon Britney Spears, actors Scarlett Johansson and Kate Winslet, filmmaker Chloe Zhao, and singers Dolly Parton and Billie Eilish, all rank among this year’s Time 100.News of Spears’ inclusion comes days after her father, Jamie Spears filed a petition to end the conservatorship arrangement that has controlled the singer’s estate and finances for 13 years. The Grammy winner’s bitter battle for independence has underscored the urgent need to overhaul the United States’ conservatorship system in its present form. Writing about Spears...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Widow#The Walt Disney Company#Caa#Magic
WDW News Today

WDWNT Daily Recap (9/15/21): Creations Shop and Club Cool Open at EPCOT, President Biden Consults Disney CEO Bob Chapek About Vaccine Mandate, and More

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, September 15, 2021.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New Haven Register

Disney Plus Subscriber Growth to Slow in September Quarter, CEO Bob Chapek Says

Disney Plus global paid subscribers will increase by “low single-digit millions of subscribers” for the quarter ending September 2021, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said — marking a slowdown from recent periods for the Mouse House’s flagship streamer. Sub growth in Disney Plus core markets (excluding Hotstar) will continue both domestically...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
disneyfoodblog.com

How Disney Will Change Talent Contracts Following ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit

Disney has been involved in a very public lawsuit the past few months with actress Scarlett Johansson. Johansson, who played Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sued the company over their release of her film Black Widow simultaneously in movie theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access, saying that it was a violation of her contract. The two parties have gone back and forth in recent weeks, with representatives speaking out from both sides, and today Disney CEO Bob Chapek had some more comments to share about how Disney compensates its talent.
MOVIES
Bay News 9

Disney CEO Bob Chapek talks COVID-19 impact on theme parks

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney CEO Bob Chapek said the Delta variant of COVID-19 caused a brief dip in attendance at its U.S. parks but the company continues to see encouraging signs of recovery. What You Need To Know. Bob Chapek, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, discussed the impact COVID-19...
ORLANDO, FL
heroichollywood.com

Disney CEO Talks Future Deals Amid Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit

Disney CEO Bob Chapek has spoken out on the ongoing concerns actors and filmmakers have with studios amid the Covid-19 pandemic and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow lawsuit. Earlier this year, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow was released with positive reviews and a fantastic box office opening. Unfortunately, for reasons that are still being debated, the film did not sustain its box office numbers, clearing just under $378M worldwide, making it the lowest-grossing Marvel Cinematic Universe film in over a decade. Some believed that the emergence of the Delta variant of Covid-19 kept people out of theaters while others believed that it was the decision to release the film on Disney Plus at the same time as it was released in theaters. Regardless of the cause, Johansson is currently suing Disney over the Disney Plus release claiming breach of contract.
MOVIES
themainstreetmouse.com

Bob Chapek Says Delta Variant Reduced Disney+ Content Coming Later This Year

Bob Chapek, CEO of the Walt Disney Company, recently gave an update on its magical streaming service Disney+, which he says is still going strong. However, the company is seeing some slower subscriber growth as of recent and the Delta variant has been effecting the company’s productions. At a Goldman...
BUSINESS
CinemaBlend

Following Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow Fallout, Disney Exec Explains ‘Reset’ In Talent Deals

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Over the past decade of filmmaking, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a well-oiled machine. And while every installment in Phase Three was a critical and box office success, Phase Four has had some speed bumps concerning Black Widow. And following Scarlett Johansson’s legal fallout with the studio, one Disney exec has explained the “reset” in talent deals currently happening.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy