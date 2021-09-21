Bob Chapek Addresses “Symbiotic” Relationship With Talent Amid Scarlett Johansson Lawsuit
Today, Disney CEO Bob Chapek spoke at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia event and talked about a number of things going on at Disney Parks, as well as things happening with Disney+ and the slate of films that Disney has lined up for the future. He was also asked about the compensation packages that Hollywood actors now have to be given when so many films are not receiving exclusive theatrical releases due to the pandemic.insidethemagic.net
