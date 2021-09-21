CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids teens involved in fatal robbery gets probation

By Mike Bunge
KIMT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A judge has given an 18-year-old Cedar Rapids man probation for a botched drug robbery that ended in the shooting death of his cousin. The Gazette reports that Tyrell Gaston was sentenced Tuesday to three years' probation for his conviction of second-degree robbery. His sentencing on the robbery was delayed a year so he could complete his probation for other charges in juvenile court, including conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance-marijuana, carrying weapons and obstructing prosecution.

