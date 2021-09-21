UAA is a place for fresh starts — and you

Fall semester is an exciting time at the University of Alaska Anchorage (UAA) as students, faculty and staff return. I am energized and hopeful for what the future holds as we begin the new academic year. UAA’s budget is now established with the Alaska Performance Scholarship, Alaska Education Grant and WWAMI funding secured. Seawolf Alpine skiing, hockey and gymnastics, the three athletic programs previously slated for discontinuation, have been reinstated thanks to the support of more than 1,200 university boosters and fans. It is truly a bright new day at UAA.