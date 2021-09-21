Devour Every Star – Antiquity
Not so long ago, I published a review of the astonishingly good Corpseflower by Cicada the Burrower. That album continues to hold me in its enthralling mix of black metal and adult contemporary. So, when I heard that Cameron Davis, the mastermind behind that masterpiece, was releasing a blend of trip hop and black metal, I knew I had to get my ears on it. Back in college, I co-hosted a weekly two hour radio show on the school’s station where we played a bunch of electronic music, from house to jungle, and everything in-between. Trip hop has long been my personal favorite subgenre, though I’ve fallen out of touch with all of it since those college days. My thrilling question as I pressed play on Antiquity is, “What exactly happens when you blend my favorite extreme metal style with my favorite electronic style?”www.moshpitnation.com
Comments / 0