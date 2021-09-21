CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Niche Spotlight – Severed Steel

By Frank Streva
nichegamer.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s Niche Spotlight is Severed Steel, a fast-paced, stunt-driven FPS by Greylock Studio and Digerati. You play as Steel, a one-armed assassin infiltrating the megacorporation EdenSys. Seeing as how Steel only has one arm, that means she is unable to reload guns, forcing you to carefully manage ammo and frantically scavenge for new weapons as your magazine runs dry.

nichegamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
thenerdstash.com

Severed Steel Dives Onto PC Today

You all know the traditional run-of-the-mill shooter formula. You run into a room, maybe take cover or slide your way in, then blast your opponents to kingdom come. It’s a tried and tested formula, one that feels fun no matter the situation. But what if I told you there could be something better, with more acrobatics and powerful kills than you could ever ask for? Meet Severed Steel, a game that’s trying to do just that. And now, you can finally try the full thing for yourself. Severed Steel is now available on PC through Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GoG! You can check out the brand new launch trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES
waytoomany.games

Review – Severed Steel

It’s been a really good time for the fast paced first-person shooter with some of the best in the genre coming out in recent years. DOOM Eternal, Quake‘s surprising remaster, and the recently released Deathloop being just some stunning examples to come out over the past year or so. I can now safely say that Greylock Studios and Digerati’s Severed Steel is another one to add to this ever growing list.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Graceful Brutal Gun Gymnastics with Severed Steel Launch Trailer

One of the standard features of first-person shooters is a protagonists who can soak up a truly ridiculous amount of firepower before falling down. Steel doesn’t have much in the way of health, going down in a couple of shots like pretty much every human being who’s ever lived, but to make up for this she has the amazing ability to dance through bullets. Severed Steel is an incredibly fast-paced shooter with a hero who slides, wall-runs, and dives faster than the enemy can track, plus a limited bullet-time ability that should take the edge off even the most crowded firefight. And yet even with all that, death is frequent in the bite-sized levels due to enemies that are constantly on the move once alerted. It’s hard to dodge a bullet when you don’t realize there’s someone on a platform above you two rooms over, able to see you through the windows, but killing with style regenerates health so it makes a lot more sense to dive into the middle of the action than snipe from the sides. High risk equals high rewards, especially seeing as enemy bullets miss every time while you’re pulling off the acrobatics.
WORKOUTS
thenerdstash.com

Severed Steel Review – The Art of Gun-Fu

The Steam demo festivals have been an outstanding venture by Valve, allowing fresh developers to get their foot in the door and showcase their excellent projects. I’ve explored many of these festivals myself, and a significant portion of my Steam wishlist is thanks to them. One such title that’s been on my radar from the minute I opened its demo is Severed Steel, a first-person shooter focused on acrobatics, shooting, and killer songs. With the demo having been so excellent though, does the full experience truly live up to its potential? Find out in my review of Severed Steel!
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Fps#Greylock Studio#The Epic Games Store#Ai#Edensys
nichegamer.com

Castlevania Advance Collection Announced for PC and Consoles – Now Available

Konami has officially announced Castlevania Advance Collection for PC and consoles, and it’s now available as a surprise release. Originally leaked via several ratings, the Castlevania Advance Collection is now available for Windows PC (via Steam), Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4 with a price point set at $19.99.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Blade of Darkness is Getting an HD Re-Release

Publisher SNEG and developer Rebel Act Studios have announced Blade of Darkness is getting an HD re-release, via Steam. Blade of Darkness is launching for Windows PC via both Steam and GOG.com on October 7, 2021. While Blade of Darkness is getting an HD re-release, the game was originally released...
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars Launches October 28 for PC, Switch, and PS4

The recently announced Taro Yoko game Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars launches October 28 for PC and consoles. When Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars launches October 28, it’ll be available for Windows PC (via Steam), Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4. A playable demo is now available on all aforementioned platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Actraiser Renaissance Announced for PC, Switch, PS4, and Smartphones

Square Enix has announced Actraiser Renaissance for various platforms, and its available today in a surprise release. Actraiser Renaissance is now available across Windows PC (via Steam), Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and for smartphones on both iOS (via the App Store), and Android (via Google Play). Here’s a new trailer:
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
nichegamer.com

Crystal Dynamics Will Collaborate on the Perfect Dark Reboot

Square Enix subsidiary Crystal Dynamics will collaborate on the Perfect Dark reboot, first announced back in December 2020. While Crystal Dynamics will collaborate on the Perfect Dark reboot, they’ll be co-developing the game alongside previously confirmed studio The Initiative. “We are partnering with Crystal Dynamics, the world class team behind...
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Asatsugutori Game Mechanics Trailer

Nippon Ichi Software has shared a new Asatsugutori game mechanics trailer, introducing the core game systems in the upcoming time loop adventure murder-mystery game. Here’s the new Asatsugutori game mechanics trailer:. Here’s a rundown on the game, from our previous coverage:. A machine that makes a quiet noise–an intravenous drip-like...
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Monster Hunter Rise Expansion Sunbreak Announced

A massive expansion for Monster Hunter Rise was announced by Nintendo during the Nintendo Direct on September 23, 2021. Introducing new locales, new monsters, and all-new gameplay mechanics. The base game is required to download this expansion when it’s released. Here’s the teaser trailer:. Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak releases Summer...
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass DLC Wave 2 Launches October 29

Publisher Nintendo and developer Omega Force have announced the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass DLC Wave 2 launches October 29. When the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass DLC Wave 2 launches October 29, it will add the new playable character pair Purah and Robbie, as well as the new stages like the Coliseum and Kakariko Village, and lastly new story segments that go further into the past of the Champions and the Guardian.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Deltarune Chapter 1&2 is Now Available for Switch and PS4

Publisher 8-4 and developer tobyfox have announced Deltarune Chapter 1&2 is now available for Switch and PS4. While Deltarune Chapter 1&2 is now available for Switch and PS4, the game is available digitally via the eShop and the PlayStation Store. Here’s a rundown on the game:. The next adventure in...
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

The Last Spell Glenwald Calling Update Now Live

Ishtar Games have released the new The Last Spell Glenwald Calling update for the town defense roguelite. The highlight of the update is Glenwald, a new map to play on. Glenwald is designed to be played once players have acquired a large chunk of the game’s meta progression, and is unlocked when you beat the default Lakeburg map. While Lakeburg follows patterns that can be learned and prepared for, Glenwald’s scenarios are much more chaotic and randomized to increase its challenge.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Metroid Dread Sounds of Dread Trailer

Publisher Nintendo and developer MercurySteam have shared a new. sounds of dread trailer, showing off more of the anticipated sequel. In case you missed it, you can find the overview trailer here, previous gameplay trailer here, the Glimpse of Fear Part 1 trailer here, and the original announcement trailer here.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth is Coming to Consoles

Publishers Playism and WSS Playground and both developers Team Ladybug and WSS Playground have announced Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth is coming to consoles. While Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth is coming to consoles, it will launch across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo...
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Bayonetta 3 Launches in 2022, New Gameplay Trailer

Publisher Nintendo and developer PlatinumGames have announced Bayonetta 3 launches in 2022, finally solidifying a release window for the game. Originally announced all the way back in 2017, fans have been waiting years for a sign of the game’s release. Thankfully the project has remained under development and as recently as January 2021, Hideki Kamiya was reassuring fans the project was still underway.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Rune Factory 5 Western Release Dates Set for March 2022

Publishers XSEED Games and Marvelous Europe have announced the Rune Factory 5 western release dates during today’s Nintendo Direct. The Rune Factory 5 western release dates are set for March 22nd in North America and March 25th in Europe. Rune Factory 5 was originally released for Nintendo Switch back in May of this year, in Japan.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Splatoon 3 Return of the Mammalians Trailer

Nintendo has share a new Splatoon 3 Return of the Mammalians trailer, revealing the return of mammals in the game world – as well as new levels, weapons, and more. Here’s the new Splatoon 3 Return of the Mammalians trailer:. You can find the full rundown (via Nintendo) below. Ink...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy