Niche Spotlight – Severed Steel

One of the standard features of first-person shooters is a protagonists who can soak up a truly ridiculous amount of firepower before falling down. Steel doesn’t have much in the way of health, going down in a couple of shots like pretty much every human being who’s ever lived, but to make up for this she has the amazing ability to dance through bullets. Severed Steel is an incredibly fast-paced shooter with a hero who slides, wall-runs, and dives faster than the enemy can track, plus a limited bullet-time ability that should take the edge off even the most crowded firefight. And yet even with all that, death is frequent in the bite-sized levels due to enemies that are constantly on the move once alerted. It’s hard to dodge a bullet when you don’t realize there’s someone on a platform above you two rooms over, able to see you through the windows, but killing with style regenerates health so it makes a lot more sense to dive into the middle of the action than snipe from the sides. High risk equals high rewards, especially seeing as enemy bullets miss every time while you’re pulling off the acrobatics.

