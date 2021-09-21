CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
StormTeam3: Tracking The Tropics

By Ryan Knapp
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 10th was the climatological peak of the Atlantic hurricane season and since that time, the basin has been rather active. Since September 9th, the Atlantic has generated four named storms, one of which was a Hurricane (Nicholas). Currently, two named storms are traversing the Atlantic (TS Peter and TS Rose), while a developing system sits just South of the Cape Verde Islands, labeled Invest 98L.

