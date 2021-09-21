StormTeam3: Tracking The Tropics

At 11PM tonight Hurricane Sam was located at latitude 18.4 North, longitude 55.6 West. Sam is moving toward the northwest near 9 mph, and this general motion with an increase in forward speed is expected during the next couple of days. A turn toward the north is forecast by Friday. On the forecast track, Sam will pass well to the east and northeast of the northern Leeward Islands through Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 140 mph with higher gusts. Sam is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are expected during the next couple of days, but Sam is forecast to remain a major hurricane through late this week. The good news...Sam remains out to sea. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km). The estimated minimum central pressure is 944 mb.

