Georgia judge asks 2020 election investigators for findings on fraudulent ballots

By Jeremy Beaman
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 7 days ago

A Georgia judge asked state officials to update his court on current investigations into allegations that counterfeit ballots were cast in the populous Fulton County during the 2020 election .

Henry County Superior Court Judge Brian Amero, who oversees the lawsuit filed by voters against members of the county's elections board, requested information from state election investigators and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation about any findings up to this point. They have 20 days to respond.

“It is important to me that we know whether or not counterfeit ballots have been introduced into the mix,” Amero said in a court hearing on Monday, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The months-old lawsuit is based on allegations by a pair of Republican election auditors who claimed they reviewed “pristine” absentee ballots containing perfectly filled-in ovals during a review in November, according to the outlet. Republican ballot counters also claimed some absentee ballots had no folds, purportedly showing they were not put into absentee envelopes.

Garland Favorito, the suit's lead plaintiff and head of election reform group Voter GA, alleged "major absentee-ballot fraud" in Fulton County earlier in the summer, saying there were "10,000 to 20,000 probably false ballots."

He said Monday that he and his co-plaintiffs seek to "look at the ballots and see whether they’re counterfeit." The lawsuit seeks a review of about 147,000 absentee ballots total.

“We don’t want some organization, claiming election official authorities, to tell us what these ballots are," he said after the hearing. "We the people of Georgia want to see the ballots for our own selves in front of the cameras so everyone can decide: Yes, they’re counterfeit or no, they’re not.”

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger, who has been critical of Fulton's administration of elections and called it "one of our longtime problem Democrat-run counties,” has supported stricter oversight of Fulton County. However, he's also challenged allegations that large-scale fraud during the 2020 election cost former President Donald Trump the White House.

The Washington Examiner reached out to Fulton County and Raffensperger's office for comment on Amero's request.

Comments / 15

Edward Izbackok
7d ago

so many cities did so much cheating. it's guaranteed. I don't even need to see it. I know it in my heart .... trump WON no doubts whatsoever

Reply(6)
11
Robert Scott
7d ago

if the people filing are proven to be lies do.they get punished for perpetrating false lies and do jail time for wasting taxpayer money and judicial time??

Reply
4
Constance Kelly
7d ago

Accusing election officials of breaking the law by inserting twenty thousand pristine ballots ? What addresses would they have come from. Were people paid to create non existent neighborhoods ?? It's pure insanity. These people have been doing an excellent job for years. How much would they have been paid and by whom to do this. WHY would they do it ?

Reply(3)
3
