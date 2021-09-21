Tractor-trailer bursts into flames after New Jersey Turnpike crash

CARNEY'S POINT, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A tractor-trailer burst into flames after a multi-vehicle crash on the New Jersey Turnpike Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 9 a.m. near milepost 3.2 in Carney's Point, Salem County.

According to the New Jersey State Police, a tractor-trailer driver struck two NJ Turnpike Authority vehicles, hit a concrete median, and then jack-knifed across the roadway. The crash sent the tractor-trailer up in flames.

Chopper 6 was overhead as firefighters put water on the smoldering truck.

Luckily, no serious injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.