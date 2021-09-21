CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Conviction erased in fire that killed 5 kids in Michigan

By ED WHITE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2006, file photo, Juwan Deering listens during his sentencing in Oakland County Circuit Court in Pontiac, Mich. Authorities are dropping a murder conviction against Deering, who is serving a life sentence for a fire that killed five children in suburban Detroit in 2000, a prosecutor said Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. The case against Deering was spoiled by the failure to share evidence that would have helped his defense, said Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald, who was elected last fall. (Richard Lee/Detroit Free Press via AP)

DETROIT (AP) — A judge on Tuesday erased the murder conviction of a man who was blamed for a fire that killed five children in 2000 after a new prosecutor said the investigation and trial were marred by misconduct years ago in suburban Detroit.

Juwan Deering will remain in custody while Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald decides whether he should face a second trial.

Deering, 50, has served 15 years of a life sentence. McDonald said critical evidence that would have cast doubt on the case was “buried in files in my office” and not shared with the defense before the 2006 trial.

“We now know that Mr. Deering did not get a fair trial,” McDonald, a former judge, told Judge Jeffrey Matis.

Children were killed in a fire at a home in Royal Oak Township. Authorities at the time said the fire was revenge for drug debts, though Deering repeatedly declared his innocence. No one could identify him as being at the property.

McDonald said her staff uncovered a video of a police interview with a 13-year-old survivor who had looked at a photo lineup of possible suspects in 2000 and said Deering wasn’t involved.

Separately, jurors and Deering’s lawyer were never told that jail informants won substantial benefits for their testimony against him and in other cases, McDonald said.

Deering is “fully innocent” and “never should have been tried in this case in the first place,” his team at the Innocence Clinic at University of Michigan law school said in a court filing.

Law students earlier had been trying to get a new trial for Deering, arguing that the fire analysis was based on “junk science.” Those requests were unsuccessful in Michigan’s appellate courts.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

Comments / 67

chipy
7d ago

I don't know if he did it but he deserves a correct and just trail. I just don't want him to get off on any technicalities . you still are supposed to be innocent till proven guilty

Reply(12)
24
Amy Crawford
7d ago

misconduct bybthe prosecuters office 20 years ago??? why am i not suprised. I hope they plan,on going over all cases that got convictions from back then cuz I'm sure thats not the only 1

Reply(4)
9
Cedric Nelson
7d ago

i really hate how ppl can just make stuff up on ppl and have their lives turned upside down for nothing.....smh

Reply(1)
5
 

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

