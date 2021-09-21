University of Southern Maine to open new $10M music school

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The University of Southern Maine will be opening a new $10 million music school, thanks to a longtime supporter.

D. Suzi Osher gave the USM Foundation its largest-ever donation. The donation will serve to advance plans for a new Center for the Arts on the university’s Portland campus, according to a university news release Tuesday.

The music school is one of USM’s most prominent programs, so the new school is a game changer that will provide faculty and students with a world-class facility, Director of Major Gifts Susan Palmer said.

The new school of music is expected to open in 2023. It also will be named for Osher and her late husband, Dr. Alfred Osher.