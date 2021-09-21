CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best things to eat in St. Martin, according to a local

By Riselle Celestina
 7 days ago
One of the many places you can dine at is Sunset Café.

  • St. Martin is brimming with French restaurants, food trucks, and Caribbean-fusion eateries.
  • For a fine-dining experience, check out Emilio's . For a casual dinner, grab tacos at Balls & Wine.
  • Try happy hour at Taloula Mango's or brunch at 978 Sanctorum.
I've lived in St. Martin for 20 years, and have found the best places to eat.

From tapas and drinks to food trucks and bistros, here's everything you should try, according to a local:

Stop by Emilio's after you're done zip-lining for the day

Get a taste of Caribbean fusion at Emilio's.

Located at the bottom of the Rainforest Adventures is Emilio's , one of the island's best fine-dining restaurants.

Its slogan is "Dine With History," and that's exactly the kind of experience you can expect here. The restaurant was built in an old sugar-cane boiler house from the 17th century.

The food is an exquisite Caribbean fusion, and the owners, Su and Norman, have done a marvelous job capturing the essence of the island's history in the decor.

Emilio's is open for dinner from Wednesday to Saturday and for brunch on Sundays.

Tip : If you are looking for a more intimate setting, ask to dine in the wine cellar. It holds up to 12 people and has its own bar.

Check out the French dining at Le P'tit Bistro

The Orient Bay Village is a fun spot filled with many inviting restaurants. One of my personal favorites is Le P'tit Bistro .

Not only does it offer great cocktails and phenomenal service, but its mostly French menu is also beyond delicious.

Tip : The restaurant is well known for its fresh fish. Try the tuna tartar served with homemade potatoes.

Stop in for tapas and a drink at Balls & Wine

Grab tacos at Balls & Wine.

In Cole Bay, not far from the Simpson Bay strip, you'll find the best tapas and wine bar on the island.

Balls & Wine may have a bit of an unusual name, but it serves delicious entrees, tapas, martinis, and wines. It's particularly known for its tacos and tuna pizzetta.

Tip : Bottles of wine are half off on Wednesdays. But it's a popular night, so it's best to make a reservation.

For a quicker meal, track down the Come y Calla food truck

This food truck's name basically translates to "eat and shut up" and it's located on the corner of Union Road in Cole Bay next to the Causeway Bridge.

Come y Calla is well known for its unique Caribbean-Mexican fusion food, especially its famous plantain nachos and oxtail burritos.

Tip : Ask the chef about the made-to-order tarts.

Eat at Taloula Mango's and make sure to check out the Blue Bitch Bar upstairs

For happy hour, consider Taloula Mango's.

Easily one of the best-known lunch spots on the boardwalk in Philipsburg, Taloula Mango's Caribbean Café and its Blue Bitch Bar are run by the same owners as Emilio's.

The restaurant just debuted a new lunch menu and reintroduced some of its all-time bestsellers, like the Gouda stick.

The Blue Bitch Bar upstairs has a great happy hour on Fridays, featuring well-known cocktails like the Guavaberry Colada.

Tip : Blue Bitch Bar sells merchandise, like shirts and hats, with its logo.

Freedom Fighters Ital Shack provides the ultimate Rastafarian dining experience

Freedom Fighters Ital Shack is a colorful place near Philipsburg.

Ital food is typically associated with the Jamaican Rastafarian movement, and all the organic and vegan foods and fresh juices at the shack are made by the owners, Ras Bushman, and his wife.

Freedom Fighters is open for breakfast and lunch Sunday through Friday, and its menu uses only ingredients found on the island.

Tip : Ask Bushman about the herbs he grows in his organic farm on the hills behind the shack.

L'Auberge Gourmande serves up French-Caribbean fusion

Book reservations for L'Auberge Gourmande ahead of time.

One of the best spots on the famous restaurant row in Grand Case is L'Auberge Gourmande .

It's one of the most well-known restaurants in an area, serves sublime French cuisine with a Caribbean twist, and is located inside an old Creole house.

Tip : The restaurant is quite popular, so reservations are definitely recommended.

Get a delicious meal with even better views at Sunset Café

The best way to describe eating a meal at Sunset Café is "views for days."

Located in the Grand Case Beach Club on Petite Plage, a small enclave next to Grand Case beach, the restaurant is a phenomenal spot for a long French lunch.

While you enjoy the food and rosé, you can also take in all the views of the beach below.

It's best to pop in on Thursday through Sunday when the restaurant is open until 9 p.m. instead of 3 p.m.

Tip : Ask to have lunch on the beach. The hotel's guests have the first pick of the lounge chairs, but if available, diners can rent one with an umbrella and get service from the restaurant straight to their spot in the sand.

Experience some local flair at Yvette's Kitchen

Try mini johnnycakes at Yvette's Kitchen.

Located in an authentic island house in the French Quarter, Yvette's Kitchen is one of the best local restaurants on the island.

You can eat in the converted dining room, which apparently used to be the living room of the house Yvette herself used to live in.

The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner and is closed on Wednesdays.

Tip : Order the Conch Yvette as an appetizer and get it with a side order of mini johnnycakes.

Stop in for dinner and live entertainment at 978 Sanctorum

You can try flavored cigars at 978 Sanctorum.

One of the most distinctive experiences you can have in St. Martin is at 978 Sanctorum in Rambaud.

The villa's owners, Angèle and Fritz, make their home public from Wednesday nights to Sunday and host themed nights like Jazzy Fridays and Caribbean Saturdays. But nothing beats their Creole brunch on Sundays.

Tip : Ask about the flavored cigars and the beach parties on Friar's Bay.

