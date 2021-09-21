CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bicycles

Specialized Launches new Turbo Tero – a eMTB for Every Day

By Lauren Jenkins
singletrackworld.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for an ebike that can do it all? Specialized are launching something that may well be the one bike to do it all. Introducing the Turbo Tero, starting at £2900 up to £4500, the Tero has 110mm of front suspension and is powered by either a 710Wh or 530Wh battery (depending on model). Spesh say the bike is capable enough for commuting, trekking and mountain biking, a “mountain bike equipped for everyday rides.”

singletrackworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
electrek.co

Specialized releases 3 new Full Power Turbo electric bicycles for road, city, and trails

Specialized has been in the electric bicycle game since 2009, making them one of the earlier entrants among mainstream bicycle companies. With all those years building premium e-bikes, they’ve had plenty of time to refine their technology. Now the company is showing off the latest generation of Full Power Turbo electric bikes with updated models of the Turbo Vado and Turbo Como bikes, plus a new model known as the Turbo Tero.
BICYCLES
The Verge

Specialized’s next-generation Turbo e-bikes are basically computers on wheels

Specialized is launching next-generation versions of two of its most popular electric bikes, the Turbo Vado and Turbo Como, as well as a brand new model, the Turbo Tero. And while the bikes themselves look fantastic, the big story is the upgraded technology operating within. That’s because Specialized has improved these e-bikes to the point where they are basically computers on wheels.
BICYCLES
singletrackworld.com

Weight weenies rejoice! Canyon releases updated Lux and Exceed for 2022

Canyon releases details of the 2022 Canyon Exceed and Canyon Lux, no new frames but new lightweight builds!. If your idea of a good ride is one where you power up the biggest hills you have locally then power back down them again with your seat at a height that would make the enduro bros wince, then Canyon has a couple of bikes right up your alley.
BICYCLES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Bike#Mountain Biking#Commuting#Mtb#Specialized#Eq#Fender Rack#Tk#Chaincover Child Seat#Rock Shox Recon Rl#Tero 3 0
singletrackworld.com

Readers’ Rides: Tom’s Steampunk Deviate Highlander

You could join them and open up this and countless other articles and reviews from just £2.50/month. Full access to all members' content - Digital back issues - New issues via iOS/Android App - Ad free website - Merch discounts - Downloads, GPX files, PDFs, iBooks. Our memberships are even...
BICYCLES
singletrackworld.com

From Enduro To E Cargo | A New Perspective on 2 Wheels

Aran Francis is giving teenagers – and cyclists – a good name. What has this keen enduro rider learnt from riding for a cargo bike delivery service? This morning I got up ready to go for a ride, but instead of putting on my knee pads and body armour ready to throw myself down yet...
CYCLING
singletrackworld.com

EXT Superlight V2 springs weigh less than Zebedee on Keto

EXT’s first Superlight series springs were launched in 2015, now 6 years on they get a lighter V2 update. We don’t tend to think ‘lightweight’ and ‘coil shock’ together, but while a super plush coil might not be a low-weight as an air shock, there are things you can do to help save a few grams.
BICYCLES
singletrackworld.com

Remember the Alpinestars Ti Mega? Well, it’s back with modern geometry… sort of

The car world has resto-mods and even born again classics, and now so too does the mountain bike world. There are many many mountain bikes from the past that I still lust after. Now and then I’ll even scroll the classifieds to see if I can find something from the past, but even when I do I’ll rarely pull the trigger. As much as I love the bikes from the early years of mountain biking, with their out of the box design choices and ideas, I know deep down in my heart that it would be a very pretty, yet expensive ornament.
BICYCLES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
GreenwichTime

Learn Something New Every Day with Your AirPods Pro

Entrepreneurs need to stay on the cutting edge if they want to see sustained success. That's why it's important to commit to lifelong learning. Some of the world's greatest entrepreneurs are also some of the greatest readers, committed to consuming as much knowledge as possible to give themselves an advantage over competitors. You should be doing your best to do the same, although it's easier said than done to carve out a few hours of your day for reading.
ELECTRONICS
businessalabama.com

Toyota Alabama to produce new twin-turbo V-6 engine

The 2022 Toyota Tundra offers two versions of the new twin-turbo V-6 engine, made exclusively at Toyota Alabama in Huntsville. Toyota has revealed its all-new 2022 Tundra pickup, redesigned from the ground up, including a new twin-turbo V-6 engine made exclusively at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Jason Puckett, president of Toyota…
ALABAMA STATE
singletrackworld.com

FGF 567 – The Duvet Edition

This Fresh Goods Friday comes to you from under a duvet. We’ve kissed goodbye to Drink Beer At Your Desk Friday and said hello to Drink Hot Chocolate Under Your Duvet Friday. It’s less rock and roll, though the risk of disastrous spillages remains high. Are we quivering at the thought of life without Lauren? Are we hiding from the Autumn mists and drizzle? Wracked with anxiety over imminent PCR test/international flight logistics? Or just embracing Friday to its full potential?
BICYCLES
AUTOCAR.co.uk

New Porsche 911 GTS video review: better than a turbo?

This is the new 2022 model year Porsche 911 GTS, tested both on a road and at a race track. You can have a GTS as a coupe, cabriolet or with Targa body style. It can be had in two or four wheel drive and with either a seven-speed manual or an eight-speed PDK automatic gearbox.
CARS
Nintendo Life

Horizon Chase Turbo Honours F1's Ayrton Senna In New 'Senna Forever' Expansion

Brazilian developer AQUIRIS has announced Senna Forever, a brand new expansion for Horizon Chase Turbo that'll honour legendary Brazilian racing driver, Ayrton Senna. Launching on 20th October, the new expansion introduces an entirely new set of cars, tracks, and features inspired by Senna's career, and will even offer a new single-player career mode that lets you follow Senna's own motorsport journey.
MOTORSPORTS
singletrackworld.com

Video: It Has Become Beauty Again

There are many reasons to ride, here’s a video that illustrates some of the more meaningful ones. Jon Yazzie struggled to connect to his cultural identity for some time, leading him to make the wrong life choices and lack a sense of belonging. It wasn’t until he made his way back to the Navajo reservation that he could regain that connection and feel at peace with himself.
LIFESTYLE
singletrackworld.com

Klean Kanteen TKWide Insulated Wide Loop Cap

The best upgrade for you Singletrack Klean Kanteen Flask. Turn your Singletrack Klean Kanteen Flask into your trail food hauler. Load it up with soup, or stew, or even sausages. Klean Kanteen say… Our leak proof TKWide Insulated Wide Loop Cap increases the thermal performance of our TKWide bottles with...
SHOPPING
Robb Report

This Futuristic 268-Foot Gigayacht Concept Uses AR to Create a Completely Virtual Pilothouse

In a bid to inspire the yacht owners of tomorrow, Feadship unveiled one of the most forward-thinking superyacht concepts at the Monaco Yacht Show. The 268-foot design Pure, conceived by Studio De Voogt, takes its name from sculpted exterior lines—including flush-tinted windows—an open-plan interior and future-proofed onboard systems that includes scrapping the conventional wheelhouse in favor of a forward-facing owner’s suite. Eyebrows were raised as designers revealed a controversial lower-deck “Command Center,” where the captain will navigate the yacht. The traditional bridge will be replaced with radar, AIS, maps, depthsounders and cameras, supported by smart augmented-reality visualization and Feadship’s proprietary Foresight...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
singletrackworld.com

Riese & Müller Packster 80 Cargo Bike – What Fuel Crisis?

Reviewed back in Issue 131 of Singletrack Magazine, the Riese & Müller Packster 80 has done more than just deliver groceries. It’s started a revolution…. Riese & Müller is a German brand that first entered the market in 1995 with an innovative fold-up full suspension bike, the Birdy. The Birdy was a bike designed for the needs of commuters and travelers, and since then the brand has continued to provide for various needs, including child transport, commuting, even dog-friendly carriers. So it comes as no surprise that the company has designed a cargo bike, the ultimate Bike With A Purpose.
BICYCLES
AutoExpress

New Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid 2022 facelift caught on camera

The current Porsche Cayenne launched in 2017, meaning that a mid-cycle refresh is drawing near. We've been given our first look at the revised model thanks to our spy photographers, who have captured the range-topping Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid model testing in Colorado, USA. The new Cayenne will adopt a...
CARS
thedrive

2022 Toyota Tundra: First New Truck in 15 Years Brings a Twin-Turbo Hybrid V6

The next generation of Toyota's full-size pickup was redesigned from the ground up to haul more and pack more power. 2007. That's how long ago the current Toyota Tundra was introduced, minus a refresh in 2014. In that time, it's kept a smaller but loyal fanbase that tends to complain about—of all things—odometers that don't go high enough. Now the next-gen 2022 Toyota Tundra is finally here, with a completely new design that features a new high-strength boxed steel frame, smoother-riding multi-link rear suspension, composite bed and an available range-topping hybrid twin-turbo V6 drivetrain.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy