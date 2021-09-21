Specialized Launches new Turbo Tero – a eMTB for Every Day
Looking for an ebike that can do it all? Specialized are launching something that may well be the one bike to do it all. Introducing the Turbo Tero, starting at £2900 up to £4500, the Tero has 110mm of front suspension and is powered by either a 710Wh or 530Wh battery (depending on model). Spesh say the bike is capable enough for commuting, trekking and mountain biking, a “mountain bike equipped for everyday rides.”singletrackworld.com
