UPDATE: City pauses legal pursuit of ranked-choice voting
In 2007, 77.6% of city voters cast ballots in favor of a charter amendment that calls for the use of instant runoff voting in municipal races. Although the amendment was adopted, the city never made the change to ranked-choice ballots — because the necessary technology wasn’t available. Now, at the request of the group Rank My Vote Florida, the city is considering taking legal action in hopes of removing regulatory obstacles to a new voting system.www.yourobserver.com
