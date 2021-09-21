CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

WBTV Women Creators On Telling Immigration Stories And Tackling Crossovers

By Rosy Cordero
Deadline
Deadline
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kcV9I_0c3bsbyB00
(Top L-R) Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Caroline Dries, Maria Ferrari, (Bottom L-R) Molly Smith Metzler, Audrey Morrissey and Gina Yashere CTAM

WBTV hosted a panel with top women creators as part of its CTAM presentation on Tuesday where they shared insight into their writer’s rooms and how they’re tackling immigration storylines as the real world evolves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nCKyy_0c3bsbyB00

“There’s quite a lot of me in this show,” revealed Gina Yashere, co-executive producer, co-creator, and actor on CBS’ Bob Hearts Abishola. “A lot of this story is based on my parents’ story; both emigrated to England from Nigeria where there was racism, misogyny, and all those kinds of things— which also happens all over the world. It’s just a story about love and their triumphs raising their kids in another country. Bob Hearts Abishola is the coming together of two families from different cultures finding commonality, love, and inclusion.”

For Maria Ferrari, the situation in Afghanistan prompted her and her team to make important changes on CBS’ United States of Al for the comedy’s sophomore turn.

“We had shot one and a half episodes during the week of the fall of Kabul and quickly realized that we had guessed wrong about what was going to happen. We had to adjust our plans,” Ferrari, who serves as co-Executive Producer and co-Creator of the series shared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qqsbx_0c3bsbyB00

“On Aug. 12 when Herat fell, the third biggest city in Afghanistan which had a very Anti-Taliban stronghold, that’s when our writers started to feel that something big was going to change and they needed to get their own families out of Afghanistan. We had to stick a pin in everything and focus first on our people who needed to get their families out—which was the wildest thing in my life. I had never experienced anything like that. At the same time, we were realizing that we needed to change everything we had done quickly. So we chose to tell that story in the premiere, hoping that some of the fear and urgency we were feeling in that room would come through in the story.”

Fans of the CW’s All American should not expect much crossover action between the series and its spin-off All American: Homecoming just yet due to COVID restrictions, according to executive producer, Nkechi Okoro Carroll.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RQhs7_0c3bsbyB00

“You know what? As much as production and COVID will allow us,” she said when asked about the show’s stars jumping back and forth. “A lot of it is out of our hands because I hoped and prayed we wouldn’t still be in the middle of a pandemic, but we are. We’re very much creating a universe. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Simone (Geffri Maya) are still together as people saw in the finale. So, we’re keeping both worlds alive. We definitely do plan on having some crossovers. We’ll be nowhere near as epic as the DC Universe crossover events because that is miraculous! But we’ll definitely see familiar faces popping into the other show.”

And as NBC’s The Voice continues with season 21, executive producer Audrey Morrissey celebrates the return of the audience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o7jTK_0c3bsbyB00

“It’s been really exciting,” Morrisey shared. “We just added back the audience for the first time because we were with a completely remote audience with a lot of careful thought about safety. I know now way too much about droplets and how far they can travel. A lot happened but we decided to bring the audience back because—honestly, at first I was against it because we wanted to be safe and keep the show going. But we did it. Everyone has to be fully vaccinated and had to be tested as well. It’s hard, it’s really, really hard.”

She continued, “When I look at the cuts now, I’m really happy the audience is back. The performers need to feed off an audience.”

Other panelists included were Molly Smith Metzler, executive producer of Maid, and Caroline Dries, executive producer of Batwoman.

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Scott Caan to Star in CBS Crime Drama Topangaland From SEAL Team Creator

Scott Caan is saying aloha to CBS again: The Hawaii Five-0 veteran is set to star in a new CBS detective drama titled Topangaland, our sister site Deadline reports. The hour-long drama, currently in development at the Eye network, would star Caan as an ex-cop working for his famous dad’s detective agency and solving cases all around the greater Los Angeles area, “all while navigating a thorny relationship with his dad and the rest of his unconventional family,” per the official synopsis. (Before you ask, Scott’s real-life father James Caan is not expected to play his character’s dad.) Caan will also co-write...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Ratings: Voice and NCIS Lead Monday, NCIS: Hawai'i Steadiest of Freshmen

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Voice this Monday drew 6.7 million total viewers and a 0.95 rating, dipping week-to-week yet leading the night in the demo. Leading out of that, Ordinary Joe (2.7 mil/0.4) was down 31 percent and a tenth from its launch. Over on CBS, NCIS (7.8 mil/0.7, TVLine reader grade “A-“) dropped a few eyeballs from last week’s Monday debut yet still copped the night’s biggest audience, all while steady in the demo. The new season’s most watched freshman show thus far, NCIS: Hawai’i (5.4 mil/0.5), was down 18 percent in viewers but steady in the...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Law & Order’ to Return for Season 21 on NBC

The original “Law & Order” will return to NBC with new episodes for Season 21, nearly a dozen years after the series signed off after a 20-year run. Rick Eid will serve as showrunner of the new iteration of the series from Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television. “Law & Order” creator Dick Wolf has worked for years to get the mothership series back with new episodes in primetime. “There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true,” said Wolf. “This is mine.” There’s no word yet from NBC on casting or a premiere date. The original series had a...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gina Yashere
Person
Caroline Dries
IndieWire

‘Sopranos’ Creator Brought Original Star Back for Prequel Film to ‘Clear Up’ Story Confusion

[Editor’s note: The following post contains a minor spoiler for “The Many Saints of Newark.”] The upcoming “Sopranos” prequel movie “The Many Saints of Newark” takes place decades before the Emmy-winning HBO drama series, but series creator David Chase still managed to lure back one of the original show’s most popular actors. Michael Imperioli, who starred as Christopher Moltisanti on “The Sopranos,” reprises his role from beyond the grave as the posthumous narrator of “Many Saints.” Christopher died in the HBO series’ final seasons. The film’s plot focuses on Christopher’s father, Dickie Moltisanti (played by Alessandro Nivola). “That was the maraschino cherry...
MOVIES
TVLine

Inside Line: Scoop on #OneChicago, Animal Kingdom, All American, Rookie, Sanditon, NCIS: Hawai'i and More

How quickly is Chicago Fire heading for a wedding? Might college sack some All American romances? Which Sanditon duo will sit out Season 2? Read on for answers to those questions plus teases from other shows. (Email any brand-new Qs to InsideLine@tvline.com.) Any chance an old character will make a guest appearance in Chicago Fire Season 10? For the 200th episode, or as guests at the Stellaride wedding? –Shiran Given that it’s a big, milestone season, showrunner Derek Haas promises “some callbacks that stretch all the way back to the early seasons. It’s going to be a special season, for sure, and one...
TV SERIES
dailybruin.com

‘Tearless’ VR project tells story of Korean comfort women

Some stories are painful past the point of tears. In her latest virtual reality project, “Tearless,” director and UCLA film professor Gina Kim continues to tell the story of Korean “comfort women” subjected to sexual violence at the hands of the United States military from the 1950s. Released at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month, the 12-minute film is the second in what Kim said she hopes will become a trilogy, with the first of the series, “Bloodless,” released in 2017. Kim said the titles of the films also refer to the irony of how the bodies of comfort women were exploited by feminist activists.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Welcome to Earth’ Trailer Takes Will Smith to the Ends of the World (TV News Roundup)

Disney Plus and National Geographic released the first official trailer for the six-part original series “Welcome to Earth,” starring Will Smith and streaming this December. The series follows Smith on an adventure around the world, guided by accredited travelers as he explores Earth’s greatest wonders as well as its most hidden secrets. “I’ve got a confession to make. I’ve never climbed a mountain, never swum in a lake. I was in a cave once. I’m beginning to think that I might be missing something,” Smith says in the trailer. “I asked the best modern day explorers: take me to the ends of...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wbtv#Crossovers#Wbtv Women Creators#Ctam#Cbs#Cw#American#Covid#Nbc#Maid#Batwoman
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 spoilers: First official Gary Cole photo

As you prepare for the NCIS season 19 premiere coming on CBS September 20, why not also prepare for Gary Cole’s arrival?. To date, the network has stayed relatively quiet about the veteran actor’s series-regular turn on the series, and that includes today; nonetheless, we can at least share the photo above, the first promotional image out there of Cole’s character Alden Park.
TV & VIDEOS
Cruising World

Documentary Tells the Buddy Melges Story

Buddy Melges is one of the all-time best sailors that the United States has produced in the past 70 years. His resume includes an Olympic gold medal, helming an America’s Cup yacht to victory, being named Rolex Yachtsman of the Year three times, and winning dozens of world and national championships in Stars, Solings, E Scows and many other classes. Melges is a hero to generations of sailors based on his tireless mission of helping other aspiring sailors to improve their sailing skills. A new feature-length film being produced by Mark Honer aims to tell the Melges story, which he describes as “a biography about the life and sailing career of the legendary Buddy Melges.”
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

Book tells 'inspirational' life stories of ethnic minority women

"When I was developing my career, I encountered many obstacles and I wish there'd been a role model to guide me." Meena Upadhyaya fought her way to become a professor of medical genetics at Cardiff University. But her experience led her to found a charity celebrating the lives and achievements...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
chicagotheatrereview.com

Telling Women’s Tales

Petticoats & Sliderules/The Infinite Energy of Ada Lovelace – Third Eye Ensemble. Third Eye Ensemble comes back to the live stage with two fresh tales of women who, thankfully, refused many of the societal strictures of their times to further both science and humanity. Composer Elizabeth Rudolph’s “conversation” titled Petticoats & Sliderules creates a dialogue based on a 2003 interview in the archives of the Society of Women Engineers and the writings of a 1923 suffragette. Kamala Sankaram’s opera, The Infinite Energy of Ada Lovelace, traces the history of Countess Ada Lovelace, the daughter of Lord Byron, who fights to use her lifeforce and scientific talents for a more sweeping goal than her Victorian times dictate. This double bill was offered to audiences that could offer proof of COVID vaccination, a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time, or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken without 6 hours of the performance start time. The audience was cautioned to remain masked during their entire time in the theatre.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Parade

Law & Order Is Back! Everything to Know About the Reboot And Upcoming 21st Season of the Classic Series

“Chung chung!” More than 12 years after we thought its final case was closed, Law & Order is back!. It was announced on Wed., Sept. 28 that the original series that spawned such spinoffs as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (which itself boasts spinoff Law & Order: Organized Crime) and Law & Order: Criminal Intent will return for a 21st season. Creator Dick Wolf said about the renewal in a statement, “There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true. This is mine.” Wolf will continue producing the series with Rick Eid as showrunner and writer.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Law & Order Season 21: Which Veteran Cast Members Must Return for Revival?

Eleven years after unceremoniously cancelling Law & Order, NBC announced on Tuesday that it is bringing back the original seres (aka “the mothership”) for a 21st season. What the network did not divulge, however, is which members of the storied drama’s rotating ensemble will be appearing in the revival — although, as we reported, preliminary talks are already underway with a handful of franchise vets. Law & Order underwent a myriad of cast changes during its 20-season run. Surviving cast members with the longest tenure include S. Epatha Merkerson as Lt. Anita Van Buren (seasons 4–20), Sam Waterston as DA Jack McCoy (seasons 5–20) and Jesse L....
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Kindred’: Micah Stock, Ryan Kwanten & Austin Smith Among Six Cast In FX Pilot Based On Octavia E. Butler Novel

FX has rounded out the series regular cast for drama pilot Kindred, based on an adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s influential novel. Joining newcomer Mallori Johnson, who stars, are Micah Stock, Ryan Kwanten, Gayle Rankin, Austin Smith, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy and David Alexander Kaplan. The project hails from writer Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (Watchmen), Courtney Lee-Mitchell (The Reluctant Fundamentalist), Darren Aronofsky and his Protozoa Pictures (Black Swan, The Wrestler), Joe Weisberg (The Americans) and Joel Fields (Fosse/Verdon). FX Productions is the studio. Johnson plays the central character Dana, a young Black woman and aspiring writer who has uprooted her life of familial obligation and...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Ravi Patel To Recur In Showtime’s ‘Three Women’; Fox’s ‘Monarch’ Taps Adam Croasdell As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Ravi Patel (Wonder Woman 1984) will join the cast of Showtime’s upcoming drama Three Women. He will appear opposite stars Shailene Woodley, DeWanda Wise and Betty Gilpin. The hourlong series is based on the nonfiction bestseller by Lisa Taddeo, who has adapted her book. Principal photography is set to begin in the coming months. In Three Women, a group of women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Gilpin will star as Lina, a homemaker in Indiana who, after a decade in a passionless marriage, embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane...
INDIANA STATE
Primetimer

It's "gross" watching Olivia Jade on Dancing with the Stars

Olivia Jade Giannulli, who gained mainstream fame when her mom Lori Loughlin was arrested in the college cheating scandal, was roasted on Twitter last night when she said she was best known for declaring “I’m probably best known for being an influencer.” Olivia Jade's presence on the reality show was a "spectacular misstep," says Clémence Michallon. "Maybe these casting moves make for good ratings, but honestly? They also make for bad television," says Michallon. This is a ballroom dance competition! I’m here to have fun! I’m here for glitzy costumes, fun moves, and the underlying threat of a mishap. I want to watch it without feeling gross. And I want to watch it without feeling like I’m making excuses for anyone, or whitewashing their past. Dancing With The Stars is over the top by nature. Ballroom dancing itself is pretty over the top by nature too, if you ask me! The aesthetics of the show are so intense that it’s easy to be jarred out of them. That’s why the program needs to be able to grab viewers by the hand and lead them into a smooth televised tango. Throw a Sean Spicer, a Bristol Palin, or an Olivia Jade Gianulli into the mix, and you’ve just broken the fourth wall. I’m no longer watching the dancing. I’m staring into the abyss and trying to untangle America’s unbelievably messy relationship to showbiz and fame."
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

22K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy