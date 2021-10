So much to do and so little time! There's a little bit of something for everyone to do in Shreveport-Bossier City this weekend!. From the dinosaurs taking over the Shreveport Convention Center in downtown Shreveport to live music at the 17th annual Highland Jazz and Blues Festival and with Jamey Johnson in town, there's plenty of events to take part in this weekend. So load up the car and get ready for some fun! Between all of the aforementioned events, plus having our Mudbugs on home ice this weekend and the continuation of the Bossier Farmers' Market and Dining by Design at Sci-Port Discovery Center, there's sure to be something to pique your interest!

