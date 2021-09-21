CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunkirk, NY

Rosas, Sundquist disappointed with county's plan for ARPA funds

Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas and Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist are disappointed with Chautauqua County Executive P.J. Wendel's plan for the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds that was presented to the County Legislature last week. In a joint statement, the mayors indicated that they believe there were worthy projects where county and city investments could be combined for greater impact. Rosas and Sundquist pointed out in the statement while they participated in multiple meetings with the county to find potential common areas for coordinated investment, they were not invited to submit a formal proposal to request use of funding.

