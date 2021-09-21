CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Stay Overnight In The 284 Year-Old New Boston Inn, An Allegedly Haunted Spot In Massachusetts

By Melissa Mahoney
Only In Massachusetts
Only In Massachusetts
 8 days ago

We all choose certain accommodations for a variety of reasons. Some prefer staying someplace with a spa or other amenities to maximize relaxation while others choose a place based on a unique architectural or historical feature. And then there are those who actually want to stay somewhere haunted like the New Boston Inn located in Sandisfield, Massachusetts.

Built nearly 300 years ago in the year 1737, New Boston Inn is a landmark building in Sandisfield, Massachusetts. Its historical significance has landed it a coveted spot on the National Register of Historic Places.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r48gs_0c3brdlq00
Airbnb

As its history goes, a man by the name of Captain Daniel Brown ran New Boston as a tavern between 1743-1752. It became a central meeting place for the surrounding community. Between 1775-1789, it was then turned into a training ground for soldiers of the Revolutionary War.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2odNCm_0c3brdlq00
Airbnb

Like many other centuries-old buildings with long histories, New Boston Inn has seen its share of paranormal activity, mostly from a spirit called "Harriet." Harriet was a young woman who would come to the Berkshires with her wealthy family every summer in the early 1800s. One summer, she had a fling with a local farm boy who wanted to marry her. They went to ask her parents permission and they said no since he wasn't wealthy. The following year, she was to marry someone else who was.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pCi9P_0c3brdlq00
Juliana Simone/Google
As the wedding ceremony was being held in the ballroom upstairs at the New Boston Inn, the farm boy, who was still in love with her, found out and tried to stop the ceremony, wanting her to run away with him. However, the ceremony was over and she refused as she was now married. The broken-hearted farm boy then took out a pistol and shot her. She died but her spirit lives on at the Inn.

Since then, there have been reports of singing in the ballroom, footsteps coming down the hallway, and music boxes playing on their own. Harriet is a friendly ghost that the innkeepers like having around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UrJWd_0c3brdlq00
Airbnb
Additional ghostly activity at New Boston Inn has been documented by a couple of paranormal investigation TV shows, including Syfy's "Ghost Hunters."

Aside from Harriet and her ghostly activity, New Boston Inn offers wonderful accommodations as well as a tavern, restaurant, ballroom, gardens, parlor rooms, a porch, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lxPR6_0c3brdlq00
Airbnb

Throughout the Inn, there are seven guest rooms, four of which have been around since the 18th century. All rooms are decorated in period-style furnishings and feature a private bathroom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XzVxj_0c3brdlq00
Airbnb

New Boston Inn is a bed and breakfast. Breakfast features eggs, bacon, a variety of pastries, yogurt, fruit, and more served every morning at 9 a.m. Lunch and dinner are available onsite daily and on the weekends, guests can enjoy live music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ADbLj_0c3brdlq00
Juliana Simone/Google
For a place filled with history and a bit of the paranormal, New Boston Inn is a wonderful bed and breakfast to stay!

Would you stay overnight at a place that’s known to be haunted? Have you stayed at the New Boston Inn yet? Let us know in the comments. For more information, visit the New Boston Inn website and Facebook page . To book your room at this haunted bed and breakfast, visit Airbnb .

If you love having paranormal experiences, you should also consider an overnight stay at Longfellow’s Wayside Inn located in Sudbury.

The post Stay Overnight In The 284 Year-Old New Boston Inn, An Allegedly Haunted Spot In Massachusetts appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Two Towns In Massachusetts, New Hampshire Make List Of ‘Best Places To Live’

SALEM, N.H. (CBS) — New England can claim two spots on a new list of the top places to live in the United States. Money Magazine is out with “The 50 Best Places To Live” for 2021, and a pair of communities from Massachusetts and New Hampshire are recognized. Salem, New Hampshire is 44th on the list. The lack of earned income, sales or estate tax is one of the appeals, according to the magazine. Salem is also home to Canobie Lake Park, the Mall at Rockingham Park and “America’s Stonehenge.” Canobie Lake Park (WBZ-TV) Coming in just behind at No. 46 is Westford, Massachusetts. “With a picturesque center that absolutely begs for residents to take a stroll, this New England town combines colonial architecture with a serene backdrop of apple orchards and ponds,” Money writes. The Nashoba Valley ski area and 2,000 acres of conservation land are also a draw for those that enjoy the outdoors. Money says its ranking “highlights the places where job growth is rising, home prices are affordable, and the quality of life shines.” The top three places to live were Chanhassen, Minnesota; Carmel, Indiana; and Franklin, Tennessee. Click here to see the full list.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Only In Massachusetts

The Tiny Historic Beach Town In Massachusetts That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination

Massachusetts has something for everything – cities and small towns, beaches and mountains, plenty of beauty, and of course, history. Encompassing some of the best of what the Bay State has to offer, Provincetown is the destination for a day or weekend trip. Located at the very end of the Cape Cod peninsula, there’s plenty […] The post The Tiny Historic Beach Town In Massachusetts That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination appeared first on Only In Your State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Sandisfield, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
City
Sudbury, MA
Only In Pennsylvania

Experience The Paranormal When You Stay At The Haunted 1870 Wedgwood B&B Inn In Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania’s many small, enchanting towns offer the perfect destination for a getaway. One of the most charming of those small towns, New Hope sits right across the Delaware River from Lambertville, New Jersey. In addition to its eclectic shops and quaint restaurants, New Hope is also known for its paranormal activity. Increase your chances of experiencing the paranormal when you check into the 1870 Wedgwood B&B Inn in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ABC13 Houston

Fish with fangs caught in Massachusetts pond is not supposed to be in US waters

CANTON, MA -- An angler in Massachusetts hauled in a fish covered in slime and sporting a mouth full of fangs. "Let's be honest here, I'm out here chasing big bass," Mike Powell said in an interview with his local ABC affiliate. "To catch that when I'm not looking for it, I mean I was wearing one of these things that tells you your heart rate, that thing was going through the roof."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
travelawaits.com

10 Best Romantic Getaways In Massachusetts

The idea of a romantic getaway is as different and unique as each couple’s relationship. All romantic getaways, whether they are at a luxury resort or a secluded cabin in the woods, have a few things in common. The getaway needs to be a place where both partners can relax, unplug, and enjoy each other’s company, where there is no heavy lifting and the only requirement is to spend quality time together. When you add in bits of pre-planned pampering and couple’s alone time, you have the perfect recipe for a lovely romantic getaway. We have detailed a variety of locations and style options so you can plan some work/life balance and give you and your partner the best romantic getaway in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wayside Inn#Tavern#New Boston#Airbnb New Boston Inn#Facebook#Longfellow
Only In Rhode Island

Brenton Point State Park Might Just Be The Most Haunted Park In Rhode Island

With Rhode Island’s long history, it’s no wonder why the state has so many haunted locales. From the house that inspired the movie “The Conjuring” to haunted hotels, mansions, a carousel, mills, churches, and restaurants, there are plenty of places here that can send shivers down your spine. If you’ve been to Newport, perhaps you’ve stopped by Brenton Point, a seaside park located on Ocean View Drive. While this is one of the most beautiful spots on Aquidneck Island, don’t let its pretty facade fool you.
NEWPORT, RI
WCVB

Made in Massachusetts: Cape Cod Cafe's frozen bar pizzas

BROCKTON, Mass. — Bar pizza is a specialty of the Massachusetts' South Shore, but a restaurant that boasts it was the first is distributing its pies throughout several states. "We didn’t set out to make a frozen pizza. We made a pizza and froze it," said Jonathan Jamoulis, the third-generation...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
B98.5

Look Inside The Abandoned Bar Harbor Area Inn You Can’t Visit

Given how heavily forested the State of Maine is, it should not be a big surprise that there are hundreds of things hidden just off the road. Locomotives, the wreckage of airplanes, and abandoned buildings. Until November of 2020, the town of Sullivan was home to one of these abandoned...
MAINE STATE
Worcester Business Journal

George’s Coney Island unable to open Monday because of staffing

George’s Coney Island in Worcester is closed Monday because of a reported staffing shortage, the iconic restaurant said in a Sunday night Facebook post. “We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to solve this, so it doesn’t happen again,” the post said. At the same time, the restaurant asked...
WORCESTER, MA
Only In Oklahoma

Stay Overnight In The Historic Bluebird Inn In Oklahoma For A Cozy Getaway

Experience the heart of Elk City, just off Route 66 at the Bluebird Inn – a 3 bedroom small town inn located in downtown. This charming place offers a cozy getaway with a hometown feel, perfect for a girl’s trip, a romantic weekend away, or travelers passing through town looking for a unique alternative to your standard hotel room.
Daily Voice

Invasive Insect Spotted In Massachusetts

A new invasive insect that has been a point of consternation for farmers for years has been discovered in Massachusetts.The spotted lanternfly, which hails from southeast Asia before it made its way stateside in 2014 has reportedly been found in Worcester County in recent weeks, causing concern for…
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

First Afghan evacuees begin to arrive in Massachusetts

BOSTON — A family of three evacuees from Afghanistan, the first of approximately 900 expected to be resettled in Massachusetts, arrived Friday. State officials said the family is working with a local, nonprofit resettlement agency. "Massachusetts is pleased to welcome the first family of Afghan evacuees to the Commonwealth, and...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Central Massachusetts restaurants face paper, plastic and food shortage

WORCESTER COUNTY, Mass. - Businesses in Central Massachusetts say there’s a shortage of certain paper and plastics products needed to help run restaurants. Nate Rossi says he’s struggling to find iced coffee cups for his bakery, Crust Artisan Bakeshop, in downtown Worcester. “It's been pretty tough. We had to source...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Only In Massachusetts

Only In Massachusetts

3K+
Followers
523
Post
469K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Massachusetts is for people who LOVE The Bay State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy