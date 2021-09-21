Chevy Bolt Update: GM To Replace Batteries In Recalled Chevy Bolts

(CBS DETROIT) – Help is on the way for some chevy bolt owners, a long-awaited battery fix is coming next month.

Bolt models from 2017 to 2019 will get five new battery modules.

The replacement will be free of charge for owners.

GM says battery production has also resumed at LG plants in Michigan.

All Chevy Bolts are still under a recall, over reports the battery can catch fire.

The automaker has previously urged owners to not leave the electric vehicle charging overnight, or while unattended.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.