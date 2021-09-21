CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Chevy Bolt Update: GM To Replace Batteries In Recalled Chevy Bolts

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n232c_0c3brS0j00

(CBS DETROIT) – Help is on the way for some chevy bolt owners, a long-awaited battery fix is coming next month.

Bolt models from 2017 to 2019 will get five new battery modules.

The replacement will be free of charge for owners.

GM says battery production has also resumed at LG plants in Michigan.

All Chevy Bolts are still under a recall, over reports the battery can catch fire.

The automaker has previously urged owners to not leave the electric vehicle charging overnight, or while unattended.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Autoblog

Another recalled Chevy Bolt parked indoors catches fire in Georgia

Regrettably, a 2019 Chevrolet Bolt owner in Cherokee County, Georgia, gained an intimate understanding of why the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and GM recommend parking and charging your Bolt outside. We don't have many details, but via Inside EVs, the Cherokee County fire and emergency services got a call to respond to a home fire just after 9 a.m. The resident told the firefighters his smoke alarms started going off, and he traced the source to a 2019 Bolt parked in an adjoining garage. Firefighters doused the fire and got the car out of the garage, rescuing the situation soon enough so that the only secondary fallout was to a Dodge Ram parked alongside that "received some smoke damage." The Bolt, however, was toast — another EV sacrificed to battery chemistry and rare defects.
GEORGIA STATE
Crain's Detroit Business

GM extends halt on Chevy Bolt production in Lake Orion

General Motors Co. said it would extend downtime at its Chevy Bolt electric-vehicle plant in Lake Orion for another three weeks due to a battery pack shortage as the company recalls the vehicles over fire risks. The Detroit-based company will now idle the plant through the week of Oct. 11...
LAKE ORION, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Detroit, MI
Cars
TechCrunch

GM extends Chevy Bolt EV production shutdown through mid-October

“These most recent scheduling adjustments are being driven by the continued parts shortages caused by semiconductor supply constraints from international markets experiencing COVID-related restrictions,” the company said in a statement. “We remain confident in our team’s ability to continue finding creative solutions to minimize the impact on our highest-demand and capacity constrained vehicles. Although the situation remains complex and very fluid, GM continues to prioritize full-size truck production which remains in high demand.”
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

Chevy Bolt Owners: Follow These 3 Steps to Avoid Dangerous Battery Fires Until Your Recalled EV Is Fixed

You expect your car to be safe and reliable, especially when it isn’t being driven. However, some owners of Chevrolet Bolt models have had their cars catch on fire due to defective batteries. General Motors is still working on getting to the bottom of the issues, but there are three steps owners can follow to avoid dangerous battery fires in their Chevy Bolt.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Chevy Bolt EV Fire Reported In Georgia

A structure fire in Georgia has been linked to a known battery manufacturing defect in the 2019 Chevy Bolt EV. According to the Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services Facebook page, a structure fire was reported Monday morning just after 9 a.m. local time in Canton. When firefighters arrived, they observed smoke coming from an adjoining garage, with the fire apparently originating from a 2019 Chevy Bolt EV. Firefighters pulled the vehicle from the garage, but it had already received extensive damage. A 2017 Dodge Ram pickup also parked in the garage had received smoke damage.
GEORGIA STATE
Green Car Reports

GM asks Chevy Bolt EV drivers to park 50 feet from other vehicles, due to fire risk

As it works to replace battery modules in Chevrolet Bolt EV models to address battery-fire concerns, General Motors is asking owners not to park within 50 feet of other vehicles or on the open levels of parking garages, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. The automaker started a recall, which now encompasses all...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Chevy#Lg#Cbs Broadcasting Inc
KIMT

GM will begin repairs on fire-prone Chevy Bolts next month

General Motors will begin replacing damaged and fire-prone battery cells on some of its recalled Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles in mid-October, the automaker announced Monday. GM first announced a recall of the Chevy Bolt electric vehicles in November 2020 due to fire risk, but it didn't have an immediate fix....
CARS
wmleader.com

GM extends Chevy Bolt production pause amid fire concerns

General Motors said on Thursday it will extend a shutdown of a Michigan assembly plant to mid-October in the aftermath of a new recall of its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles over battery issues after 10 reported fires. The largest U.S. automaker said the extension of the production halt at its...
ECONOMY
click orlando

Chevy Bolt drivers affected by nationwide recall ask for loaner cars

Where there is smoke, there is usually fire, and in a handful of cases across the country, you might also find some upset Chevy Bolt owners. “I am not going to buy a Chevy-anything ever again after this,” Scott Virgin told News 6. Virgin says he only owned his Chevy...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
MotorBiscuit

GM: Chevy Bolt Problems Are Miraculously Fixed, Is the Damage Already Done?

After a length investigation into the cause of the electric vehicle battery issues, GM says the brand has fixed the problems with the Chevy Bolt. However, the wording of the press release sounds like GM only plans to replace certain parts of the battery for specific impacted Bolt EVs and EUVs. Will the automaker be able to fix the Bolt and the GM reputation at the same time?
CARS
Truth About Cars

Chevy Bolt Fire Fix Allegedly Finalized

The Chevrolet Bolt has evolved from being General Motors’ superstar EV, radiating optimism for the company’s ambitious electrification strategy, to a public relations nightmare in relatively short order. While sales of the hatchback (and EUV) actually skyrocketed in Q2 of 2021, thanks largely to a diminished production output from the same period in 2020, shoppers are becoming aware of the fire reports and prolonged recall campaign that followed.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Working To Ensure Ultium Batteries Won’t Inherit Chevy Bolt EV Defects

General Motors says it is working around the clock to ensure its upcoming Ultium lithium-ion battery packs do not feature the same thermal runaway issues as the batteries found in the Chevy Bolt EV and Chevy Bolt EUV. The Chevy Bolt EV and Bolt EUV feature a 65 kWh lithium-ion...
CARS
rdworldonline.com

GM fixing all Chevy Bolts, in this week’s R&D Power Index

The R&D World Index (RDWI) for the week ending September 24, 2021, closed at 5,443.09 for the 25 companies in the R&D World Index. The Index was up 0.34% (or 18.55 basis points) from the week ending September 17, 2021. The stock of 12 R&D World Index members gained value from 0.11% (Pfizer) to 8.62% (Astra Zeneca PLC). The stock of 13 R&D World Index members lost value from -0.07% (Intel) to -9.35% (Alibaba).
ECONOMY
Chicago Tribune

Chicago auto mechanics strike ends after 8 weeks

Chicago auto mechanics were set to return to work Monday after reaching a new four-year labor agreement and ending an eight-week strike that shut down service at dozens of new car dealerships. Mechanics voted to strike Aug. 1 after the previous labor contract expired and the union rejected a proposal from the New Car Dealer Committee, a bargaining arm of the Chicago Automobile Trade Association. ...
CHICAGO, IL
insideevs.com

GM Asks Chevy Bolt Owners To Park 50 Feet Away From Other Cars

We can arguably say that GM is taking the necessary precautions to try to keep people safe. It has recalled every single Bolt EV and Bolt EUV ever built. With the recall, the cars' battery packs will be replaced, they will get more range, and the warranty will start fresh.
CARS
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy