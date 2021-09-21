CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
After uproar, troubled Nielsen to update ratings measurements for local television

By DAVID BAUDER, AP Media Writer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The Nielsen company, increasingly under fire from the television industry, on Tuesday said it would soon incorporate homes that have cut off cable in favor of broadband in its viewing measurements for local TV markets. Nielsen estimates some 20% of American homes are now broadband only...

