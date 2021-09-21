CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finch Looks Like Cast Away Meets Wall-E, and That's Fine by Me

By Brandy Lynn Sebren
MovieWeb
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Apple Original Films shared a first look at Finch, I started mentally ticking off all the boxes for why this film was of the caliber where I'd watch it, even if it was already on for 53 minutes, with commercials and cussing-bleeped. Top of the list is Hanks. We love to watch that man struggle with grace and humor. We have a cuddly canine to project all of our fuzzy feelings on, which we usually reserve for our furry family members. Then we have our robot. Not The Terminator kind, the Short Circuit, WALL-E kind. The character showing us our strange world seen through the eyes of a child. Scoop all of those cherished creatures up and toss them into a post apocalyptic world that they must survive? We never had a chance. If you haven't see the trailer yet, here it is, so you can feel me.

ComicBook

Jamie Foxx Wants to Remake a Stephen King Classic With a Black Lead

In a horror marketplace driven by Jordan Peele's complex psychological horror films with Black protagonists, a Jamie Foxx-led take on Stephen King's classic Misery seems like a no-brainer -- and, indeed, that is apparently an idea that Foxx has had. In a new interview, Foxx told Men's Health magazine that he has already rewritten the story, which centers on a best-selling horror author who is kidnapped and tortured by a super-fan who wants a sequel to one of his most popular works. The Foxx version, apparently, is loosely based on an interaction he had with a couple who won an evening with the star at a charity auction.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Nicolas Cage Saddles Up for Frontier Epic Butcher's Crossing

Saban Films finally gets its hands on some Nicolas Cage business. Recently the studio acquired the newest movie from Cage called Butcher's Crossing, a frontier epic that stars the Oscar winner as a buffalo hunter. At this point, what role hasn't Cage played (besides Superman)? The deal will cover the rights in North America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Scandinavia. So almost everywhere.
MOVIES
blcklst.com

Scene Description Spotlight: “Wall-E”

I have discussed the writing style of the Pixar film Wall-E before: here, here, and here. On the subject of scene description, here’s a money quote from co-screenwriter and director Andrew Stanton about how he was inspired by a draft of the screenplay for the movie Alien:. “The description paragraphs...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Aquaman 2 Reels in Pose Star Indya Moore as Surprise Green Lantern Villain

While there are few who would say Warner Bros.' DC Extended Universe had a very shaky start, in part thanks to their rush to catch up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it now looks like they are finding their feet pretty well since the less than stunning original version of the Justice League arrived in 2017. Among the numerous TV and movie projects now in various stages of development, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is deep into filming but still bringing new casting updates, the latest of which is the surprise addition of a Green Lantern villain.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

The Black Phone Poster Reveals Ethan Hawke as Masked Killer 'The Grabber'

Blumhouse Productions has just released the image that will be behind your eyelids as you fall asleep tonight. When you set your peepers on the new The Black Phone poster, you just know things are not going to work out for some people. You will sleep with the night light for a few nights. And we won't be able to see Ethan Hawke again without thinking of him as the terrifying and twisted Grabber. I've heard tell of his 'no villains rule,' but clearly he's thrown that out the window.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Chucky Sneak Peek Brings the Killer Doll Back to School for a Little Slice and Dice

We are only two weeks away from the return of Brad Dourif as everyone's favorite homicidal doll, and we have been given our first look at the series outside of the previously released trailers. In the clip from the show, we find Chucky in school using his most loved weapon, a knife. But rather than using it on a new human victim, he is filleting a frog in science class. Surely this is not going to lead to anything other than good things for everyone, right? Well, we don't have too long to wait and find out.
TV & VIDEOS
codelist.biz

Tom Hanks: “Cast Away” flair in the first “Finch” trailer

In the first trailer for “Finch”, Tom Hanks is the last person in the world to be accompanied by a dog and a robot. “Cast Away” in the Post Apocalypse? At first glance, the first trailer for Tom Hanks’ (65) new film “Finch” looks like the science fiction version of his 2000 vehicle in which he was stranded on a desert island. Only that Hanks doesn’t have to talk to a volleyball in his latest work, but has a dog and a robot as contact persons.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

The ’Finch’ Trailer Looks Like ‘Turner & Hooch & the Apocalypse’

For the second year in a row, a Tom Hanks movie is bypassing its planned theatrical run and going straight to streaming on Apple TV+. Last year it was Greyhound, with Hanks as a Navy commander during World War II. This year, it’s Finch, which was originally produced by Universal under the title BIOS. It’s a sci-fi film about the last man on Earth (Hanks, not Will Forte) who builds a robot to help protect his beloved dog before he sets out on a journey to evade a terrible storm. Caleb Landry Jones plays the robot, who is named Jeff.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

A Boy Called Christmas Trailer Reimagines the Story of St. Nick

The holiday movie A Boy Called Christmas is coming to Netflix in November, telling the origin story of Father Christmas. Based on the book of the same name, which was written by Matt Haig and published in 2015, the film is directed by Gil Kenan, who serves as a writer alongside Ol Parker, according to IMDb. Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin serve as producers, while the production companies are Canal+, Ciné+ and Blueprint Pictures (via Wikipedia).
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Sean Bean to Lead Live-Action Knights of the Zodiac Movie

Veteran actor Sean Bean is making a return to the fantasy genre with Knights of the Zodiac, a new live-action adaptation of the 80s Manga and anime Saint Seiya. The well-renowned actor, who has become an internet meme thanks to being known for the number of characters he plays that don't make it to the second act alive, played Boromir in the Lord of the Rings movies, Ned Stark in the first season of Game of Thrones and has also appeared in numerous movies such as Goldeneye, Troy and The Martian, and is now all signed up to star in the live-action version of the Masami Kurumada created property.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Cary Fukunaga's Canceled IT Reboot Was More Like The Shining: 'That Was the Disconnect'

As one of the most popular recent Stephen King movie adaptations, the 2017 big screen version of IT, and IT: Chapter Two in 2019, it is hard to imagine that the movie could have been done much better if it had been made by original director Cary Fukunaga. However, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in the run up to the release of Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond in No Time To Die, it appears that Fukunaga had a much different vision in mind for King's evil clown.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Clifford the Big Red Dog Set for November Release in Theaters and Paramount+

The live-action adaptation of Clifford the Big Red Dog is back on the release calendar. Back in July, Paramount pulled the movie from its planned premiere date in September due to increasing concerns over the delta variant. It has since been unclear when the movie would go back on the board, though Clifford screened for audiences at CinemaCon. It has now been announced that the movie will have a day-and-date release in theaters and on Paramount+ on Nov. 10.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Chris Pratt Opens Up on Super Mario Bros. Casting: Dreams Come True

New Mario actor Chris Pratt has spoken out after it was announced that he would be leading the cast of the animated Super Mario Bros. movie. On Thursday, Illumination announced the full cast of the movie with the reveal that Pratt would be voicing Super Mario himself. Not long after the news was broken, Pratt took to Instagram to post a video addressing the casting. As it makes him think back to the days when he'd steal wishing well quarters to play the original arcade game as a kid, it seems to blow Pratt's mind that he's now the voice of Mario.
MOVIES

