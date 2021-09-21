Finch Looks Like Cast Away Meets Wall-E, and That's Fine by Me

When Apple Original Films shared a first look at Finch, I started mentally ticking off all the boxes for why this film was of the caliber where I'd watch it, even if it was already on for 53 minutes, with commercials and cussing-bleeped. Top of the list is Hanks. We love to watch that man struggle with grace and humor. We have a cuddly canine to project all of our fuzzy feelings on, which we usually reserve for our furry family members. Then we have our robot. Not The Terminator kind, the Short Circuit, WALL-E kind. The character showing us our strange world seen through the eyes of a child. Scoop all of those cherished creatures up and toss them into a post apocalyptic world that they must survive? We never had a chance. If you haven't see the trailer yet, here it is, so you can feel me.