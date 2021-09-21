Thank you for your support

The New Madison Kiwanis Members would like to thank their families, friends, and community members for generously donating their time to work in the Sausage Barn at the The Great Darke County Fair and our other fundraisers of the season! Without your steadfast support, we would be unable to support so many great causes for young people in Darke County, Ohio, and around the world. This year we were pleased to be supported by another local provider: Cal-Maine Foods donated all the eggs for our season. This donation positively impacted our fundraising efforts.