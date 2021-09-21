John Walsh Joins Manhunt for Gabby Petito's Boyfriend on Investigation Discovery's In Pursuit
Famous fugitive hunter John Walsh is joining in on the search for Brian Laundrie. Walsh, the former host of America's Most Wanted, now hunts for criminals on the run in the Investigation Discovery series In Pursuit with John Walsh. On Wednesday night's program, Walsh will highlight the heartbreaking case of Gabby Petito, and the goal is that the information will help bring in more tips to help the authorities locate Laundrie.movieweb.com
Comments / 151