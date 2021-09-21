CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Walsh Joins Manhunt for Gabby Petito's Boyfriend on Investigation Discovery's In Pursuit

Cover picture for the articleFamous fugitive hunter John Walsh is joining in on the search for Brian Laundrie. Walsh, the former host of America's Most Wanted, now hunts for criminals on the run in the Investigation Discovery series In Pursuit with John Walsh. On Wednesday night's program, Walsh will highlight the heartbreaking case of Gabby Petito, and the goal is that the information will help bring in more tips to help the authorities locate Laundrie.

life@thelake
7d ago

So good to hear John will be assisting with this investigation! He’s the best at what he does. Getting justice for the families! Getting the job done!!!!

Jill Anderson-Lang
7d ago

Shouldn't the parents of Laundrie be charged with a crime for aiding and abeting. Even the Attorney. And did anyone actually even see the boyfriend In Florida, yet alone his home. Neighbors are saying he wasn't there. His parents are covering up his whereabouts and should be held accountable

Tina Sanford
7d ago

so does the lawyer and his family get in trouble for doing this.If not something is so wrong with this legal system so so wrong.

