The Latest: CDC study says COVID-19 can spread in vaccinated

By The Associated Press
dailyjournal.net
 7 days ago

NEW YORK — A new study of Texas prison inmates provides more evidence that coronavirus can spread even in groups where most people are vaccinated. A COVID-19 outbreak at a federal prison in July and August infected 172 male inmates in two prison housing units, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Tuesday.

