The Latest: CDC study says COVID-19 can spread in vaccinated

Like any vaccine, your COVID shots are not guaranteed to prevent you from getting sick 100 percent of the time, but they are certainly going to help your odds. As the more transmissible Delta variant continues to circulate and the months pass after many people's last dose, there's concern about breakthrough cases of COVID among the fully vaccinated. But what the vaccine is even more likely to protect against than infection is a severe case of COVID or hospitalization as a result of the virus. A recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that unvaccinated individuals are more than 10 times likelier to be hospitalized for COVID than those who are fully vaccinated. Though vaccinated individuals overall typically only experience mild infections in the rare instances when they do catch COVID, new research has found that you may be even less likely to be hospitalized if you're fully vaccinated, depending on which vaccine you received.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 11 DAYS AGO