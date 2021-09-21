CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Camper says she saw Brian Laundrie driving alone near Grand Teton National Park 2 days after Gabby Petito's mother said they last spoke

By Kenneth Niemeyer
 7 days ago
A screenshot from the Moab City Police Department footage of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie on August 12.

  • A camper reportedly said she saw Gabby Petito's fiancé driving alone near Grand Teton National Park.
  • Jessica Schultz said she saw Brian Laundrie near the Spread Creek camping area on August 26.
  • A lawyer for Petito's family confirmed a body found by the park's border was identified as Petito.
A camper who was in Wyoming in late August said she saw Gabby Petito's fiancé, Brian Laundrie, driving their van alone near Grand Teton National Park two days after Petito's mother said she last spoke with her.

Laundrie was named a person of interest in her missing-person case after he returned from a cross-country road trip without her at the beginning of this month. A lawyer for Petito's family confirmed to Insider on Tuesday that a body the FBI found near the border of Grand Teton National Park was identified as Petito .

While the case has been upgraded to a criminal investigation, Laundrie, who himself has been missing since September 14, has not been charged with a crime.

The van-life camper Jessica Schultz told the San Francisco Chronicle that she saw Laundrie in the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area near the park on August 26. She said she was driving behind Laundrie while he was in the couple's white van alone, before he parked it on the side of the road.

"I'm pretty sure he got out of the van to like look around or something," Schultz said. "There's definitely nobody in that passenger seat; like he definitely doesn't have a girl in there."

Schultz said she saw the van in the same spot the next morning. She said she found it strange that the van was still there because it was not in a designated parking place and there were no tents or hammocks in the area.

Jessica Schultz said she saw Laundrie near the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area.

Petito's mother has said she last spoke with Gabby on August 24 via FaceTime, two days before Schultz said she spotted the van.

Schultz told the FBI Denver office about where she saw Laundrie in an interview with detectives on Sunday, according to the report. Schultz told the newspaper that an FBI agent told her they had spoken with "hundreds of people" but "you guys are the ones that really tipped us off to the right place."

The FBI's Denver field office referred Insider to its Twitter account in response to a request for comment.

"The #FBI search at the Laundrie residence in North Port has concluded. No further details since this is an ongoing investigation," the last post on the account said.

