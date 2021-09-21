Special Weather Statement issued for Appomattox, Campbell, Charlotte by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-21 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Weak rotation has been detected within this activity in northern Halifax county and is being watched closely. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Target Area: Appomattox; Campbell; Charlotte An area of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Appomattox, Charlotte and southeastern Campbell Counties through 530 PM EDT At 450 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Hat Creek to near Phenix to near Wylliesburg. Movement was north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. Very heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rainfall in a short period of time could result in localized flooding of streets, highways, and low-lying areas. Locations impacted include Brookneal Charlotte Court House Phenix Red House Drakes Branch Pamplin City and Madisonville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH