The Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A52 5G are two of the finest mid-range phones ever from Samsung. But the global chip shortage seems to have played havoc with Samsung’s plans to keep selling the two handsets, which is evident by how they are out of stock in quite a few markets, and it seems that’s the reason why Samsung decided to make the Galaxy A52s 5G.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO