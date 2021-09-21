Beach Hazards Statement issued for Accomack, Northampton, Virginia Beach by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-22 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton; Virginia Beach BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves and rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Maryland, Maryland Beaches County. In Virginia, Northampton and Accomack Counties, and Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves of 4 to 5 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents.alerts.weather.gov
