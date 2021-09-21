15-year-old Simeon football player killed in shooting near school

CHICAGO — A teen was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon near Simeon Career Academy High School on Chicago’s South Side.

The medical examiner identified the teen as 15-year-old Jamari Williams.

According to police, the Williams was standing at Chatham Market shopping center in the 8300 block of South Holland Road around 2:30 p.m. about 20 minute after school let out for early dismissal, when a vehicle approached. A person inside the vehicle fired shots and the teen was struck in the chest.

Chicago fire department said the teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

WGN News is told Jamari was a Sophomore at Simeon and a junior varsity football player.

Pastor Donovan Price was at the scene shortly after the shooting. He said Jamari lost his father to gun violence within the last year.

No one is in custody at this time.

