15-year-old Simeon football player killed in shooting near school

By Jenna Barnes, Glenn Marshall
WGN News
WGN News
 7 days ago

CHICAGO — A teen was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon near Simeon Career Academy High School on Chicago’s South Side.

The medical examiner identified the teen as 15-year-old Jamari Williams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JyK7t_0c3boeTW00
Jamari Williams

According to police, the Williams was standing at Chatham Market shopping center in the 8300 block of South Holland Road around 2:30 p.m. about 20 minute after school let out for early dismissal, when a vehicle approached. A person inside the vehicle fired shots and the teen was struck in the chest.

Chicago fire department said the teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

WGN News is told Jamari was a Sophomore at Simeon and a junior varsity football player.

Pastor Donovan Price was at the scene shortly after the shooting. He said Jamari lost his father to gun violence within the last year.

No one is in custody at this time.

Comments / 21

Bonnie Thomas
7d ago

it's the people that do this stuff it's across the city, it not Chicago, it's people don't care, I have to be careful when I'm out watch your surroundings

Reply
6
Bonnie Thomas
7d ago

this terrible are there any safe passage worker or route it should be a safe zone for kids to walk freely with out being kill, also they always report it was a black car with tinted windows, where is the cameras that tax payers paid for, life gone too soon, my heart goes out to his family

Reply
3
Ask Me If I Care ?
7d ago

Kids can’t even grow up to fulfill their dreams in Chicago so sad

Reply(2)
10
 

