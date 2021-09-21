Amari Cooper injury: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones unsure if star receiver will play against Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for their first NFC East game of the season this coming Monday and are hoping to be as healthy as possible in order to get the best of the Philadelphia Eagles. But as of Tuesday morning, Dallas is unsure if it will have star wide receiver Amari Cooper available. In his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones said he did not know if Cooper would be healthy enough to play in Week 3.