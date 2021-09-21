CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boy, 15, shot to death blocks from Simeon High School. ‘There’s been only four weeks in school and another student is gone.’

By Sophie Sherry
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 7 days ago
A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon two blocks from Simeon High School, where he was a student. Jamari Williams was shot around 2:40 p.m. by someone in a black car outside a business in the 8300 block of South Holland Road, Chicago police said. He was hit in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

