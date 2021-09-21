Boy, 15, shot to death blocks from Simeon High School. ‘There’s been only four weeks in school and another student is gone.’

Three people were killed and 11 others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Tuesday. A woman was killed and three other people were wounded in a shooting in Park Manor on the South Side. Two women were sitting in a car and two men were standing nearby in the 6500 block of South Calumet Avenue when someone approached and fired about 1:30 a.m., police said. A 27-year-old woman was struck in the head and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Hospital. A 35-year-old woman was grazed in the back and refused treatment. A 21-year-old man was shot in the ankle and went to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was in good condition. A second man was grazed on the hand and refused treatment.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO