CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Body recovered, half-brother sought around Yellowstone lake

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43akUF_0c3boJ8N00
Man sentenced for disorderly conduct at Yellowstone Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — Rescue crews in Yellowstone National Park recovered the body of a 67-year-old Washington state man and searched around a lake Tuesday for his half-brother after the pair failed to return from a backcountry canoe trip.

A 10-person ground crew was walking the shoreline of Shoshone Lake looking for Kim Crumbo, 74, a former U.S. Navy Seal from Ogden, Utah, Yellowstone officials said. A helicopter from nearby Grand Teton National Park was assisting the effort.

Rescuers found the body of Mark O’Neill of Chimacum, Washington, on Monday along the lake’s eastern shore, where a canoe, paddle, flotation device and other items had been found Sunday. A vacant campsite was found on the south side of the lake.

A family member reported the two experienced boaters and former National Park Service employees overdue from their four-night trip on Sunday.

Yellowstone spokesperson Morgan Warthin said the park was not commenting on specifics of its investigation.

Drowning is one of the top causes of human deaths in Yellowstone, behind auto and snowmobile accidents and illness, park historian Lee Whittlesey wrote in his book “Death in Yellowstone.”

Included among those deaths were two elderly canoeists from Idaho who capsized while fishing on Lake Shoshone in 2007 and drowned. An Idaho man and his 12-year-old son drowned during a camping trip on the lake in 2002, when their canoe apparently overturned.

Shoshone Lake covers 13 square miles (33 square kilometer) and has an average temperature of around 48 F (9 C), with survival time estimated to be only 20 to 30 minutes in such cold water, officials said. The lake also can be subject to high winds and sudden storms.

Crumbo served two tours in Vietnam and worked for decades at Grand Canyon National Park as river ranger and wilderness coordinator. O’Neill also worked at the park as a river and patrol ranger, park officials said.

Before Crumbo retired from the Grand Canyon, in 1966 he co-founded the conservation group, Grand Canyon Wildlands Council, which later merged with another group to form Wild Arizona. Crumbo has worked to protect and restore native species, wild places and ecosystems, said his colleague Kelly Burke, who considers him family.

She said people who know Crumbo have been reconnecting over his disappearance “to hold each other up and put that energy in leaving the door open for him to walk back in.”

“It’s Kim Crumbo, after all,” she said. “He’s a monumental hero and legend of a man. We can’t bring ourselves to believe he wouldn’t emerge from this.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
fox32chicago.com

Woman who went missing on solo hike in Montana found dead

MONTANA - A Virginia woman who went missing last week at Glacier National Park in Montana has been found dead in a steep and rocky area near the Continental Divide, park officials said. Jennifer Coleman, 34, of Richmond, was reported missing on Wednesday, the National Park Service (NPS) said. Coleman...
My Country 95.5

Woman Severely Burned at Old Faithful in Yellowstone

She's very fortunate that the injury wasn't worse and thank goodness help was close by to the incident. Yellowstone National Park sent out a press release on an accident that happened this morning, September 16th near Old Faithful. Here's part of the press release. Early Thursday monring, park rangers provided...
ACCIDENTS
101.9 KING FM

Black Wolf Decides to Challenge a Yellowstone Grizzly, Regrets It

In Wyoming, we exist where multiple apex predators compete for dominance. That reality was on display at Yellowstone National Park recently as a black wolf decided to challenge a resting Grizzly. He would eventually regret it. Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures shared this interesting video on their Facebook page recently. NOTE:...
ANIMALS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bison fight on Yellowstone road caught on video

The National Park Service has shared footage showing a 2,000-pound bison ramming another bison and briefly sending its rival airborne. “Durin’ matin’ season, male bison can be mighty aggressive, though all bison ‘n other wildlife can be dangerous and give you a heave!” the park service wrote Sunday on Instagram. “Remember to always keep yer distance — 25 yards from bison ‘n elk; 100 yards from all other wildlife.”
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
KULR8

Missing hiker in Glacier National Park found deceased

Jennifer Coleman has been found deceased according to a release from Glacier National Park (GNP). The release says Jennifer’s body was located in the park early Sunday afternoon and Jennifer’s family has been notified. Rescuers will extract Coleman’s body when weather conditions permit GNP said. Jennifer’s vehicle was reportedly found...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
natureworldnews.com

Hunter Now in Stable Condition After Being Mauled by Mother Grizzly Bear

The National Park Service said 39-year-old Jason Long was stable following a bear attack, caused by a mother grizzly bear together with her two cubs. The victim was attacked in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve. Grizzly Bear Attack. A hunter was injured Wednesday after a grizzly bear attacked him...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Burke
Post Register

Yellowstone search operation transitions into body recovery

Yellowstone National Park announced Friday that after five days of search and rescue efforts to find a man missing at Shoshone Lake, it was transitioning to a recovery operation. The park spent most of last week searching for Kim Crumbo, 74, after he and his half-brother Mark O’Neill, 67, were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox4kc.com

Missouri zoo releases 800 endangered hellbenders to Ozark rivers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hellbenders are the largest aquatic salamanders in North America and Missouri’s official endangered species. Now, the St. Louis Zoo says 800 more of them have been released this summer to their native homes in Ozark rivers. The zoo says that they are meeting their goals to...
MISSOURI STATE
New York Post

What does Yellowstone’s ‘zone of death’ have to do with Gabby Petito?

The case of Long Island woman Gabby Petito’s disappearance has reignited theories about a “zone of death” in Yellowstone National Park where a murderer could get off scot-free. Petito last called her family from Grand Teton National Park, which neighbors Yellowstone National Park — where a glitch in the Constitution...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone Lake#Yellowstone National Park#Shoshone Lake#National Park Service#U S Navy Seal#Grand Teton National Park#Cox Media Group
103.7 The Hawk

Yellowstone Authorities Find Body Of Missing Backpacker

A missing backpacker's body has been recovered from the eastern shore of Shoshone Lake in Yellowstone National Park, but the man's half-brother still remains missing. According to a news release, search and rescue crews located Mark O'Neill's body on Monday. O'Neill and his half-brother, Kim Crumbo, were reported overdue by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WyoFile

A close encounter with wolves and fear

This summer, three of us were hiking in Alaska’s western Brooks Range when we encountered a pack of eight wolves. We were far from any help when they moved toward us, paused and then disappeared behind a low ridge. When they re-emerged seconds later, they’d lined up along the crest...
ANIMALS
Post Register

Shoot, snip, swipe, get pinched for poaching: Problems persist with the illegal killing of Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem wolves

The way Lane Bunner tells it, the wolf was chasing his Jack Russell terrier, had closed to within 40 yards or so, and he had to make a split-second decision. It was a sunny Thursday morning in late September 2017, and the Casper man, then 53 years old, said he interrupted saddling horses and getting ready for a day of elk hunting in the Leidy Highlands. He fetched his rifle, fired, and the hefty young gray-coated canine that ran with the Phantom Springs Pack fell.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Vietnam
Only In Montana

Montana’s Newest Adventure Park Is Absolutely Exhilarating

There are few things most Montanans love more than embarking on an adventure and being surrounded by stunning scenery. After all, life in the Treasure State offers plenty of both. In the spring of 2021, we welcomed a new adventure park to our state, and it’s fantastic. If you have yet to experience the ziplines […] The post Montana’s Newest Adventure Park Is Absolutely Exhilarating appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
62K+
Followers
71K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy