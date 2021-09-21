Why Meghan McCain's Husband Didn't Want To Date Her At First

Meghan McCain spent several years going toe-to-toe with some of the toughest critics on daytime television during her time on "The View." She is also someone who has often talked about her father, the late Senator John McCain, and how much he meant to her by repeatedly calling him her "hero." When the senator died in 2018, Meghan shared a touching tribute to him on Twitter. "I was with my father at his end, as he was with me at my beginning. In the thirty-three years we shared together, he raised me, taught me, corrected me, comforted me, encouraged me and supported me in all things," she wrote. "He loved me, and I loved him."

