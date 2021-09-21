Why Meghan McCain's Husband Didn't Want To Date Her At First
Meghan McCain, despite having spent her entire life as a public figure, has opted to keep her love life private. She and conservative author Ben Domenech had been together "for years" when McCain announced on "The View" in November 2017 that they had gotten engaged in July of that year. In fact, they had also been engaged for "a while" and were even hoping to get married secretly, though the news leaked around that time. "It was a secret. I was hoping to get married and people wouldn't find out, but people talk sometimes," McCain said.www.nickiswift.com
Comments / 0