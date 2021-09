Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports RHP Shane Baz is an option to start on Friday against the Tigers. (Marc Topkin on Twitter) Baz was scratched from Thursday's start at Triple-A Durham just in case the Rays decide to bring him up. The 22-year-old is considered one of the best pitching prospects in baseball. In 78 1/3 innings between Double-A and Triple-A he has registered a 2.06 ERA with 113 strikeouts. Baz would qualify as a streaming candidate if he receives the call, but expectations should be kept in check considering how rookies have performed overall this year.

