Spain’s Finance Ministry Intensifies Scrutiny of Crypto Wallets, Pay Firms

By Tim Alper
cryptonews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpanish regulators are set to step up their crypto monitoring efforts, and have pledged to focus on wallet providers and crypto pay-related firms. Per El Confidential Digital, the new initiative comes from Spain’s Ministry of Finance. The ministry’s Union of Technicians (known locally as GESTHA) was quoted as stating that it “has been monitoring” the “[crypto] situation for several years” and had gradually succeeded in “establishing control measures to stop money laundering” efforts that make use of bitcoin (BTC) and other tokens.

