Hawaiian language website, more webinars for help with hunger, housing
The University of Hawaiʻi Student Basic Needs site has been completely translated into ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian). The UH System Basic Needs Committee, in collaboration with Lilinoe Andrews, UH West Oʻahu curriculum specialist, has released the new Nā Pono Ola Haumana website. The translated site was created to continue to support UH’s Native Hawaiian student population, honor the Hawaiian language, and to destigmatize basic needs support for all students.www.hawaii.edu
