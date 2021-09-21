CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Nas, Normani and More To Perform During Rihanna's 'Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3'

Cover picture for the articleRihanna on Tuesday shared the official trailer for her upcoming third lingerie fashion show, Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3, revealing the star-studded lineup of performers and models who will appear in the presentation. Nas, Daddy Yankee, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani, and Jade Novah will perform during the...

Related
hiphopwired.com

Chloe Bailey, Doja Cat, Normani, Busta Rhymes, Lil Nas X & More Memorable Moments From 2021 MTV VMAs

MTV brought all of the stars out to Brooklyn to celebrate its 40th anniversary. The MTV Video Music Awards is STILL one of the music industry’s biggest nights where you can expect some jaw-dropping moments that will have you talking at the virtual water cooler for days. This year’s iteration of the awards show geared towards the younger crowd left much to be desired, but there were still some memorable moments and performances.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Stars Shine Bright Like a Diamond at Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show: See Their Looks

Watch: Rihanna Reveals What Gets Her in a Sexy Mood. Celebs have love on the brain—for Rihanna's new Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 collection. RiRi presented her latest line at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel and Suites in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, and she had a ton of A-listers take part in her show. Gigi Hadid, Ricky Martin, Daddy Yankee, Vanessa Hudgens, Joan Smalls, Behati Prinsloo, BIA, Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk, Troye Sivan, and Sabrina Carpenter were just a few of the big names on the list.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Rihanna accused of cultural appropriation after models wear braids during Savage X Fenty show

Rihanna is facing criticism and accusations of cultural appropriation after her latest Savage X Fenty fashion show saw models who are not Black wearing their hair in braids. On Friday, the singer’s third Savage X Fenty fashion show was released on Amazon, with stars such as Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, Vanessa Hudgens and Emily Ratajkowski walking the runway in the brand’s lingerie.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

It's "gross" watching Olivia Jade on Dancing with the Stars

Olivia Jade Giannulli, who gained mainstream fame when her mom Lori Loughlin was arrested in the college cheating scandal, was roasted on Twitter last night when she said she was best known for declaring “I’m probably best known for being an influencer.” Olivia Jade's presence on the reality show was a "spectacular misstep," says Clémence Michallon. "Maybe these casting moves make for good ratings, but honestly? They also make for bad television," says Michallon. This is a ballroom dance competition! I’m here to have fun! I’m here for glitzy costumes, fun moves, and the underlying threat of a mishap. I want to watch it without feeling gross. And I want to watch it without feeling like I’m making excuses for anyone, or whitewashing their past. Dancing With The Stars is over the top by nature. Ballroom dancing itself is pretty over the top by nature too, if you ask me! The aesthetics of the show are so intense that it’s easy to be jarred out of them. That’s why the program needs to be able to grab viewers by the hand and lead them into a smooth televised tango. Throw a Sean Spicer, a Bristol Palin, or an Olivia Jade Gianulli into the mix, and you’ve just broken the fourth wall. I’m no longer watching the dancing. I’m staring into the abyss and trying to untangle America’s unbelievably messy relationship to showbiz and fame."
TV & VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 17, Looks So Much Like Her Mom On Catwalk For Berlin Fashion Show

Following in her mother’s foot steps! Leni Klum looked so confident as she strutted down the runway at the About You show in Berlin, Germany. Heidi Klum‘s daughter Leni is a super model in the making! All eyes were on the 17-year-old as she confidently appeared in the About You fashion show — which took place in Berlin, Germany — on Saturday, Sept. 11. The blonde was a spitting image of her iconic mother as she modeled the streetwear inspired ensemble, which consisted of a SKIMS inspired nude crop top, a cream colored pair of sweatpants and matching hoodie draped over her shoulder.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Beyonce’s Baby Bump Debut and More Pregnant Celebs Who Rocked the VMAs Red Carpet Over the Years

Bumping along! MTV’s Video Music Awards have become a popular place for pregnant stars to showcase their budding bellies. In fact, Laura Perlongo has done it twice. In 2016, the Michigan native’s bare baby bump was on display in an unzipped green jacket, a silver body chain and black pants. Her husband, Nev Schulman, cradled her stomach and knelt down to kiss it while wearing a matching green button-up.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ciara turns heads in a leather mini skirt - and wait ‘til you see her boots

On the heels of launching her own clothing line, it was clear Ciara was ready to make a major statement when she made her debut at this year’s New York Fashion Week. And she did not disappoint. The Level Up songstress made fans go wild when she shared several photos of herself on Instagram at the Peter Dundas x Revolve show putting her killer physique and toned legs on display as she struck several photos in the outfit before and after the show.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Essence

You'll Never Guess Who This '90s Cutie Grew Up To Be

Check out nine other throwback photos of some of your favorites from reality TV!. Before he was a production manager, family man and the husband of Kandi Burruss on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Todd Tucker was breaking hearts in the late ’80s and early ’90s. That’s what we assume at least, because he was quite the cutie with his flattop fade and brooding look (and we see that gold chain).
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Kept Things Classic

Summer 2021’s red carpets were filled with neons and pastels, but this week celebrities went back to black, white, and silver. The Venice Film Festival was the destination of choice for fashion, and the competition for its best outfit was stiff. The grand style began with Penelope Cruz, who introduced her latest movie with Pedro Almodovar, Madres Paralelas, in a Chanel haute couture gown with flamenco flair on opening night. Black mikado with tiers of fabric flounces, the look delivered enough drama to compete with the spectacle on-screen.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES

