CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Gear Up With EverQuest II's New Event Bonuses Before Visions of Vetrovia

mmorpg.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGear up ahead of EverQuest II's next expansion, Visions of Vetrovia, which is exactly what the team is calling for in the latest event for members. Expect plenty of bonuses and drops in the run up to the next expansion content. Along with the Panda, Panda, Panda! event now running...

www.mmorpg.com

Comments / 0

Related
mmorpg.com

EverQuest II: Days of Summer Renamed to Panda, Panda, Panda!, Starts Tomorrow

EverQuest II has renamed the Days of Summer event to feature the current state of the event and now, welcome to Panda, Panda, Panda! From September 21st through November 23rd, adventure in Norrath, with the Hua Mein all around and take on new challenges for special rewards. This year, Mei Lan returns as this year’s quest giver, but this time through quests and challenges, you’ll be helping her to understand the Norrathian holidays. If you succeed, you'll be rewarded from the merchant Yun Zi's vast collection of treasure.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everquest Ii#Visions Of Vetrovia#Cobalt
mmorpg.com

EVE Online Is Now Live On The Epic Games Store, Reveals Over 24 Million Lifetime Pilots Have Taken Flight In New Eden

EVE Online is launching on the Epic Games Store today, and CCP to celebrate the launch the team released some stats about the historic playerbase in New Eden. According to CCP, EVE Online has seen over 24 million pilots enter the universe of New Eden in the 18 years its been online, with just over 2 million pilots being added since 2020 began alone. Over the course of its lifetime, EVE Online players have also seen over 91 million ships destroyed, whether by misadventure, other players getting the better of each other or the massive player wars that have been the hallmark of EVE's history.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Sea of Thieves Opens Season 4, Adds New Accessibility Features

Sea of Thieves begins season 4 today with the release of the new The Sunken Kingdom update. While the update is a packed one, with tons of new content, new exploration, and of course, lots and lots of treasure, some of the accessibility options also stand out. In the update...
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Kids Sci-Fi MMO NEO2045 Launches Today on PC and Mobile

Kids can set off on a new journey now that sci-fi MMO NEO2045 has been released for PC and mobile. NEO2045 has a storyline set in space, with kids who are working to save the world and everything from a robot villain who thinks he's still in the video game he came from. The game features a galaxy of options that combine single player and multiplayer activities, as well as a series of tools to let kids shape the world, create challenges to share with others.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Legends of New World Covers Lore and Encouraging Your Own Destiny in Aeternum

New World is coming in just a few days, and the latest video in the Legends of New World series from Amazon is a trailer that encourages everyone to "carve a new destiny". The Chapter 3 video is the latest in a series, and it fits with the premise of wanting adventurers to come to Aeternum, a world that has been shaped by history, peoples, cultures, and the possibilities of new potential. Aeternum has been at war, but there's both hope and danger. Adventurers and explorers can perhaps change the future of the world, and that sense of exploration, discovery, and hope are definitely in the recent promotional materials for New World. These videos help give a peek and set up some lore of what to expect as well as what opportunities await you in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
mmorpg.com

Bless Unleashed PC Review

It’s been a while since I talked to you about the NeoWiz and Round8 Studio controversial free-to-play MMO Bless Unleashed on PC. Your feelings towards the game initially were quite surprising as some of you half-heartedly supported this variant of the game. When I wrote that review in-progress I had some goals I wanted to attain for this final review. Unfortunately, I fell short and couldn’t completely fulfill them, but I did garner enough playtime to foster a stance about the game. Read on to see my final, and parting thoughts.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Neverwinter Echoes of Prophecy Events Start in October

Echoes of Prophecy is coming to Neverwinter on October 1st on all platforms. What is causing parts of the Weave to start untangling? Elminster has called for adventurers to help understand what's going on, and if you answer that call, it's up to you to investigate and find out when the event begins on October 1st.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

First Guild Wars 2 WvW Beta Scrapped After a Brief, But Rough Start

The Guild Wars 2 WvW restructuring beta has come to a very quick end due to reported issues with players unable to get in and being redirected to entirely wrong matchups. The beta began today at the end of a week that featured other updates and betas, and since it's a significant move with regards to the future of WvW, it was intended to last for a little while to produce initial feedback that would determine the next moves.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Horizon Forbidden West’s Gear Provides Aloy With New Skills

Outfits in Horizon Forbidden West will have skills attached to them, Guerrilla Games has revealed. In a post on the PlayStation Blog discussing how Horizon Zero Dawn's lead protagonist Aloy will shape up in the franchise's upcoming sequel, Guerrilla Games Community Lead Bo de Vries spoke about the range of outfits that will be available to Aloy throughout Horizon Forbidden West and how the studio is building up versatility within this aspect of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Diablo II: Resurrected Servers Still Seeing Character Locks and Server Issues

When Diablo II: Resurrected launched several days ago, there were some major issues affecting a number of player characters, being unable to start a new character, log into an existing one, all the way to lost progress, even on offline characters. Blizzard took the game down for several hours' maintenance on Friday and said that things should ahve been more or less resolved, but it soon became clear that some issues persisted.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Beat RuneScape's Latest Boss in a New Way in The Croesus Front

RuneScape continues the Elder God Wars with the introduction of the first boss fight you'll strategize and win not with weapons or combat skills, but with skills. The Croesus Front, the first skilling boss fight, introduces a creature inspired by nature, resembling plants and what looks like a little inspiration from a creepy fungus.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy