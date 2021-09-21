CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

Edmond adds self-serve Metropolitan Library kiosk to Mitch Park

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 7 days ago

EDMOND, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The City of Edmond and the Metropolitan Library System are teaming up to bring local residents an easy way to exchange their rented materials.

Officials say residents will be able to use the newly installed self-serve library kiosk at Mitch Park for pick-up and drop-off of library material.

There is no official open date yet, but the City of Edmond says it is expected to be operational in the coming weeks.

