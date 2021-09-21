Stüssy Reconnects With COMME des GARÇONS for Another Apparel Collection
In the realm of street fashion, Stüssy and COMME des GARÇONS are two of the biggest titans in the game as they often find themselves at the forefront of big time releases both inline and collaborative. Both parties also have a rich history of working on joint ventures together, and after launching a Laguna Beach-inspired fragrance earlier this year, they’re reuniting for a Fall-ready apparel collection.hypebeast.com
Comments / 0