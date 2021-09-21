CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stüssy Reconnects With COMME des GARÇONS for Another Apparel Collection

Cover picture for the articleIn the realm of street fashion, Stüssy and COMME des GARÇONS are two of the biggest titans in the game as they often find themselves at the forefront of big time releases both inline and collaborative. Both parties also have a rich history of working on joint ventures together, and after launching a Laguna Beach-inspired fragrance earlier this year, they’re reuniting for a Fall-ready apparel collection.

Sex, seduction, and skin are proving to be the key themes of spring 2022 in Milan, but rather than skip back to Pucci’s vampy 2010s days, the brand is offering a less obvious sensuality. Prim pastel sheaths envelope the body with slits cut high, well above the hipbone, on each side. Square necklines and the occasional button-up back made them look like pinafores with a devilish twist. Bandeau tops and minis so short they’re effectively belts play up this severe skimpiness, and small embroideries, feathers, and beadwork are introduced in small portions, so as not to overwhelm the purity of the Pucci silhouette.
PING Unveils AW21 Women’s Apparel Collection

PING has announced details of its Autumn/Winter 2021 women’s apparel collection, which combines premium performance fabrics and manufacturing techniques with the latest seasonal print and colour trends, designed to inspire female golfers to both look and play their best in all conditions. The Autumn/Winter 2021 range features options to suit...
Tequila-Inspired Apparel

Popular denim producer Lucky Brand has teamed up with Mexican tequila brand Código 1530 to launch a 22-piece limited-edition apparel collection. The capsule was inspired by both of the brands' rich histories, offering consumers a wide range of heritage-themed garments with a distinctly vintage appeal. Prominently featured, the collaborative collection presents a number of men's and women's t-shirts with distressed graphics and earthy tones. Other items in the capsule include crewneck sweatshirts, trucker hats, and hoodies.
Rapper-Designed Golf Apparel

Coming on the heels of the release of his latest album, 'Certified Lover Boy,' Drake has officially unveiled his long-awaited golf apparel collection titled 'NOCTA x Nike Golf.' First teased by Brooks Koepka during the Tour Championship, this fairway-friendly collection aims to inject a new sense of streetwear-inspired style into the notoriously stuffy world of luxury golf.
Rugged Apparel Capsule Collections

The Todd Snyder x L.L.Bean Upta Camp collection is a collaboration capsule of apparel that will provide wearers with a stylish way to stay prepared for any activity in the city or out in the wilderness. The collection includes a total of 85 pieces that are all inspired by camp life in Maine and designed after archival designs to give them an old-school aesthetic. The final product is a range of pieces that are all capable of being intermixed with one another or added a la carte to a person's wardrobe to infuse a touch of wilderness style.
Artist-Collaborative Graphic Apparel

Artist Jeff Koons works in collaboration with Japanese lifestyle label UNIQLO once again on a new range of apparel that is detailed with his work. The wide range of goods features tees and hoodies that are marked with visuals of the artist's most notable pieces of work. This includes his...
Palestinian Village-Inspired Apparel

Israeli-Palestinian fashion label ADISH introduces its latest collection designed for the Spring/Summer 2022 season entitled 'Facing the Forest.' The brand honors a specific book that was written by A.B. Yehoshua, which tells the story of Palestinian villages and how they were razed to be then replaced with reserves, natural parks, and forests.
Up to 70% off Balance Collection Workout Apparel + Exclusive Extra 10% Discount!

Wow! If you need some new workout wear, don’t miss this great sale on Balance Collection apparel!. Zulily is running a huge sale on Balance Collection Workout Apparel today, with prices marked down as much as 70% off! On top of that, you’ll get an extra 10% discount when you shop through our link — making for some really amazing deals!
Stüssy x CDG FW21 Collaboration: Release Date, Info

Stüssy and CDG know there's no way to have too much of a good thing. The 40th anniversary collab they dropped last year has since become the stuff of streetwear legend, so it's only appropriate that they'd come back together for a third partnership. Third, you say?. Yep! Besides the...
BALENCIAGA Launches High-End Fortnite Clothing & Apparel Collection

Luxury clothing brand BALENCIAGA launches Fortnite apparel collection. Epic Games announced an in-game collaboration between Fortnite Battle Royale and the Spain-based luxury fashion line BALENCIAGA. Due for release at 7 PM EST today, September 20, Fortnite x BALENCIAGA introduces the brand’s logo and design into the popular Battle Royale title. Players will have the opportunity to purchase the character outfits and other cosmetics, but the partnership does not end there.
Adidas Reveals a New Footwear and Apparel Collection on ‘Candace Parker Day’ in Chicago

The city of Chicago has proclaimed Sept. 16 as “Candace Parker Day,” and to celebrate, Adidas launched a collection for the hoops legend through Dick’s Sporting Goods. The Candace Parker Collection includes performance apparel and footwear, including custom Exhibit Ace Low sneakers in a trio of colorways. Each look, Adidas said, represents key chapters in Parker’s life, and includes tributes to her late college coach and her daughter. The stylish court-ready look is built with ventilated uppers and responsive Lightstrike midsoles, and personalized for Parker with her “Ace” logo. As for the apparel, Adidas will deliver hoodies, T-shirts, tank tops, shorts and...
Chanel West Coast Drops New LOL Cartel Unisex Apparel Collection

Recording artist MTV’s Ridiculousness host Chanel West Coast released her new LOL Cartel unisex capsule collection. The new collection is created by Chanel and showcases fun and an expressive lifestyle that is representative of the west coast. The first installment of the 20-piece collection is available today online via Chanel’s...
Drake teams up with Nike for new golf apparel collection: Nocta Golf

Canadian rapper Drake has unveiled, alongside Nike, his first-ever golf collection – Nocta Golf – which has already made its debut on the PGA Tour. The Nocta Golf collection features anoraks, logo crewnecks, and Dri-Fit polos in black, white, gray, and hunter green, with Brooks Koepka showcasing a mock-neck from the line earlier this month.
Stussy x CDG Reunite for Apparel Collection

Stussy has teamed up with CDG by COMME des GARÇONS once again for a collection of streetwear staples. The latest collaboration serves as an extension of the duo’s ongoing partnership, which has featured items like MA1 jackets in the past. Boasting a grayscale palette overall, the fall-ready range is comprised...
DSM Ginza Releases New COMME des GARÇONS PLAY x Converse Chuck 70s

Continuing their successful longstanding partnership, COMME des GARÇONS PLAY and Converse has readied a new Chuck 70s style for Dover Street Market Ginza. Currently only available in Japan, the emerging design arrives high and low-cut iterations that reimagine a familiar style. Coming in “Black/White” and “White/Black” colorways, the new COMME des GARÇONS PLAY x Converse Chuck 70s feature a paneled base accented by obscured CDG PLAY heart motifs. Elevating the shoes are tonal white sole units with matching foxing and license plate badges at the rear.
Tim Hortons Is Dropping a Double Double-Inspired Apparel Collection

Greetings, stereotypical Canadian! Surely, you love drinking your Tim Hortons double doubles. But have you ever considered wearing one?. Well, now you can. The popular Canadian coffee chain is releasing a limited-edition apparel collection inspired by the nation’s favourite sugar-laden, lactose-heavy caffeinated beverage. It’s dropping next Wednesday, September 29, which if you didn’t know, is National Coffee Day.
New Balance Updates Its Made in US 990v3 With Subtle Pops of “Ruby”

New Balance has built on its recent 990v3 collaboration with Levi’s by returning to the epochal silhouette for an updated take on the Made in U.S. sneaker. Set to launch next month, the heritage-inspired style is dressed in the New Balance’s signature grey colorway and features a “Ruby” version 3 tag on its breathable mesh upper. The same color adorns the centre of a diamond-patterned tongue in the form of branding, while a ribbed “N” takes its rightful place on either side of the sneaker.
