NDSU seeks to raise $45 million for performing arts center
FARGO — North Dakota State University wants to raise up to $45 million to replace a decades-old theater with a performing arts center. The State Board of Higher Education Budget and Finance Committee unanimously recommended on Tuesday, Sept. 21, that the university be allowed to begin fundraising for the project. The proposal will go to the full board, which is slated to review the request at its Sept. 30 meeting.www.inforum.com
