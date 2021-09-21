David Marcus: Why we feel so deeply about Gabby Petito

In case you weren't watching your TV, looking at your phone, or on your computer on Friday, you might have missed one of the most uncomfortable moments in The View's 25-season history, which is really saying something. The talk show returned to its in-person format earlier this month, and they had a much-anticipated interview set up with Vice President Kamala Harris in the studio on Friday. But just before the interview took place, a producer pulled co-host Sunny Hostin and frequent guest co-host Ana Navarro from the table. Stand-in moderator Joy Behar—Whoopi Goldberg was out for the episode—then floundered her way to a commercial break, and when the show returned, Behar and co-host Sara Haines announced that Hostin and Navarro had tested positive for COVID-19 (though they are vaccinated), and that the SCOTUS interview would be done virtually instead as a result.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO