Space of the Week: This At-Home Office Gives Beach Vibes a Cool Confidence

When designer Raili Clasen saw this space off the entrance of a Newport Beach, Calif. home, she knew form and function had been tossed about like a boat on ocean waves. "It was a pretty sizable sitting room that was just becoming a dumping ground," she remembers. The property belonged to Christina Haack of HGTV fame, and she was in the midst of filming two shows for the network while caring for her three young children. Clasen was hired to right the ship, calm the storm, or whatever the nautical equivalent is to transforming a "catch all" corner into an enclave of purpose and style. It seemed only natural that Haack could use an office. "She needed a space to work, while still being at home with the kids," Clasen says.