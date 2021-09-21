Ken Jeong 'Still Embarrassed' He Didn't Recognize Best Friend Margaret Cho on The Masked Singer

The Flight Attendant made its debut on HBO Max late last year, and the buzzy dramedy quickly became an award-winning fan-favorite. Despite the definitive ending of the source material, Chris Bohjalian's book of the same name, the series was quickly renewed for a second season, and viewers have been curious to see what that will entail. On Tuesday, it was announced that the series is adding nine new cast members, including Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and Margaret Cho (Good on Paper). Hines and Cho are both expected to recur, with Hines as Dot Karlson and Cho as Utada. Other new recurring cast members will include Mae Martin (Feel Good), Jessie Ennis (Mythic Quest), Santiago Cabrera (Star Trek: Picard), and Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Expanse). Moe McRae (Rebel), Callie Hernandez (Soundtrack), and JJ Soria (Gentefed) will be joining as series regulars.

TV SERIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO