AT Deals: Samsung X5 Portable TB3 1TB SSD Drops to $300 for First Time

Time to take some of your favorite media on the road. Grab the SanDisk Extreme 2TB portable NVMe solid state drive while it's on sale for $264.99 at Best Buy. This is one of Best Buy's featured deals of the day, so it's a safe bet the price will expire by tomorrow. You can also find this deal at Amazon where it's being price matched temporarily. This is an updated version of the SanDisk Extreme that has only been around since late last year, and today's deal is only maybe the third time it has dropped this low since its release. The drive sells for as much as $330 and more regularly around $300.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO