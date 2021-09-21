Area briefs

Ever since I started the Watch Piqua Facebook page, Mayor Lee has supported what I’ve tried to do with it; we haven’t always agreed on everything, but we’ve always agreed to disagree and have had a great working relationship because of it. He has actively listened to and taken suggestions at the Commission meetings from myself, my wife, and others to make positive changes to improve the city of Piqua. When my sister and brother-in-law became sick a few months ago, and I had to step away from the Watch Piqua page, Mayor Lee stayed in contact with me and offered to help our family in any way that he could.

PIQUA, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO