CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Area briefs

By swildow
miamivalleytoday.com
 8 days ago

PIQUA — The Piqua City School District will hold a regular Board of Education meeting on Thursday, Sept. 23, at 6 p.m. This meeting will be held at the Board of Education Central Office, 215 Looney Rd., Piqua. YMCA Offers Saturday Night Live – Gym & Swim. PIQUA — The...

www.miamivalleytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
miamivalleytoday.com

Board approves pay increase for poll workers

TROY — The Miami County Board of Elections on Tuesday approved a pay increase for precinct election officials (PEO) and voting location managers (VLM) by a vote of 3-0. Board member Jim Oda abstained from voting. The pay increase, which will go to the Miami County Commissioners for approval, will...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

County seeks SOQs for fairground upgrades

TROY — Miami County Commissioners took the next step in their pledge to provide upgrades to the infrastructure at the Miami County Fairgrounds this week. During Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners gave authorization to advertise a request to obtain statements of qualifications for professional design and engineering services for the fairground grandstand, fairground utility infrastructure, and project management services. Said statements of qualifications will be received by the board of commissioners until 9:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.
POLITICS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Reserve VFD open house, Fall Fest and more in the Shaler area

Reserve Volunteer Fire Department will hold an open house from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 3 at its station on 33 Lonsdale St. to kick off Fire Prevention Week. Attendees will be able to meet firefighters, watch demonstrations, participate in fire safety and prevention activities and learn more about becoming a volunteer firefighter. For more information, call 412-710-6349.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
CBS Miami

Special City Of Miami Commission Meeting Held To Discuss Future Of Chief Art Acevedo

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo was the topic of discussion at a special meeting Monday, as commissioners raised questions about his fitness for office. Acevedo, listening from an upstairs window, was hired about five months ago. Some spoke in favor of the Chief, like Dana Carr, a 27-year veteran Miami officer. “Our department needs reform,” she said. “Chief Acevedo was brought here to institute reform, and he deserves the opportunity to do so.” Others spoke against the chief. “Ever since his appointment to the chief position, Mr. Acevedo’s judgment and decision making have been suspect, rash and calls into question his ability...
MIAMI, FL
miamivalleytoday.com

Eight awarded Million Mile Driver status

SIDNEY– Saturday, Sept. marked Continental Express’ annual driver appreciation picnic, where eight company drivers were recognized with awards of one million miles driven safely. The acknowledgments of this trucking industry feat highlighted the event, held at the carrier’s corporate terminal on State route 47 in Sidney, and also featured speakers, lunch and raffled prizes.
INDUSTRY
miamivalleytoday.com

Growing in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG – David and Liane Peirson, owners and operators of David’s Greenhouses for 53 years, have retired and transferred ownership of the business to Brian and Casey Wente. David, born and raised in Christiansburg, has been in the greenhouse business since age 15; in 1968, he purchased his first business...
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Jacobs
miamivalleytoday.com

Letter: Piqua is in a very delicate situation

Ever since I started the Watch Piqua Facebook page, Mayor Lee has supported what I’ve tried to do with it; we haven’t always agreed on everything, but we’ve always agreed to disagree and have had a great working relationship because of it. He has actively listened to and taken suggestions at the Commission meetings from myself, my wife, and others to make positive changes to improve the city of Piqua. When my sister and brother-in-law became sick a few months ago, and I had to step away from the Watch Piqua page, Mayor Lee stayed in contact with me and offered to help our family in any way that he could.
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Letter: A no vote on DORA will keep our downtown safe

Troy residents will vote yes or no on Nov. 2 as to whether Troy’s city council and state approved DORA should be given a majority voter approval. The November ballot does not reveal that Troy’s DORA (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area) actually covers the entire downtown quadrant wherein two major highways crisscross and pedestrians freely walk around. Dozens of desirable downtown businesses and all Troy residents will be adversely affected.
DRINKS
miamivalleytoday.com

Letter: Vote for the candidate based on his views

I have read several negative letters to the editor considering the Piqua commissioner races. There are claims of the “good old boys” controlling the commission or the un-elected elitists trying to mold a commission candidate to do their bidding. Most of the Piqua citizens do not believe in negative attacks...
ELECTIONS
miamivalleytoday.com

Letter: Your vote is needed to keep Piqua moving forward

On Nov. 2, (early voting: Miami County Board of Elections begins on October 5) (Source: https://bit.ly/2XHNahq) Piqua residents have the choice of continuing the strong financially efficient citizen-centered government (already saving the city over $750,000.) or voting for putting the egotistical, self-proclaimed cronyism back in power. Piqua City Commissioner and...
PIQUA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami And Erie Canal#Exercise#Volunteers#Briefs#Martial Art#Board Of Education#The Activity Center#Tmcs#Black Belt Academy Llc#Gshim#Korean#The Johnston Farm#Indian Agency#Aaa
miamivalleytoday.com

PEF aims to raise $9k for scholarships

PIQUA — The Piqua City Schools Board of Education heard from Katie Neubert of the Piqua Education Foundation during Thursday’s regular meeting. Neubert shared information about the PEF’s Piqua Promise Campaign. Since 1985, the PEF has given $5 million in students scholarships. This program focuses on the “forgotten costs” not typically covered by even full academic scholarships, including books, lab fees, tech fees, etc.
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Virtual career fair a success

SIDNEY — The two-day virtual career fair hosted by the Sidney Daily News, in conjunction with six other AIM Media newspapers and Job Match Ohio, had visits from many prospective employees. “We are pleased with the number of people who ‘clicked’ their way through the career fair. They were able...
JOBS
miamivalleytoday.com

IOOF demolition application tabled

TROY — The Troy Planning Commission on Wednesday voted again to table a Historic District application for demolition for the downtown property located at 112-118 W. Main St., also referred to as the IOOF building. The Planning Commission heard over two hours of comments from city staff, the public, and...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Arkansas Online

Community Briefs: Area agency announces senior meals

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available Sept. 20-24 are:. Monday -- Country fried steak and gravy, mashed potatoes, five-way blended vegetables, hot roll, sherbet, milk;. Tuesday -- Chicken and dressing, broccoli, carrots,...
CHARITIES
Herald-Palladium

Lakeshore schools cancels meeting after people refuse to wear masks

STEVENSVILLE — Lakeshore school board’s meeting was canceled Wednesday night after several people in the audience refused to put on face masks. Board President Jason Beckrow started the meeting reading a statement about the school board’s obligation to follow the Berrien County Health Department’s public health order requiring masks be worn in education settings to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
STEVENSVILLE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy