Area briefs

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo was the topic of discussion at a special meeting Monday, as commissioners raised questions about his fitness for office.
Acevedo, listening from an upstairs window, was hired about five months ago.
Some spoke in favor of the Chief, like Dana Carr, a 27-year veteran Miami officer.
“Our department needs reform,” she said. “Chief Acevedo was brought here to institute reform, and he deserves the opportunity to do so.”
Others spoke against the chief.
“Ever since his appointment to the chief position, Mr. Acevedo’s judgment and decision making have been suspect, rash and calls into question his ability...
