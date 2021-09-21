HaruInvest allows users to automate cryptocurrency payments

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is rolling out the ability to let customers deposit their paychecks directly into its system. Stay in control of your money by depositing as little or as much of your paycheck as you want. Get paid in any of the 100+ crypto available on Coinbase or in US Dollars. Choose to get paid in crypto so you can make recurring buys or earn interest on your income (by getting paid in USDC, DAI, or other interest-yielding assets), or choose to get paid in US Dollars to be ready for any trade or to spend with your Coinbase Card.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO