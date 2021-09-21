CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HaruInvest allows users to automate cryptocurrency payments

By Carisbel Guaramato
cryptopolitan.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article• The HaruInvest platform divides its functions into three crypto management extensions. • Crypto investors can use Bitcoin, Ether, and USDT for automatic payments. Automatic payments are here to stay, and now they seem to evolve with the new financial market. This instant payment system has made financial operations easier for many companies since it allows them to pay services or debits from their bank accounts at the exact moment.

