Apple releases first iOS 15.1 beta — Here’s what’s new
Apple has released developer beta builds of iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, watchOS 8.1, and tvOS 15.1, bringing bug fixes and improvements following the public release of iOS 15. iOS 15.1 sees Apple re-enable SharePlay, the new FaceTime feature that allows users to listen to songs, watch movies, share their screens, and view apps together during FaceTime calls, a feature Apple announced had been delayed in August and would miss September’s release of iOS 15.www.theapplepost.com
