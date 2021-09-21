CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Apple releases first iOS 15.1 beta — Here’s what’s new

By Tom Sykes
theapplepost.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has released developer beta builds of iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, watchOS 8.1, and tvOS 15.1, bringing bug fixes and improvements following the public release of iOS 15. iOS 15.1 sees Apple re-enable SharePlay, the new FaceTime feature that allows users to listen to songs, watch movies, share their screens, and view apps together during FaceTime calls, a feature Apple announced had been delayed in August and would miss September’s release of iOS 15.

www.theapplepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

iOS 15 is here: New features and everything else to know about Apple's new iPhone OS

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple's iOS 15 has finally arrived. After Apple's iPhone 13 event last week, the tech giant revealed that iOS 15 would be generally available for free download on Monday, alongside iPadOS 15. At the event, we also saw four iPhone 13 models, new iPads and the Apple Watch Series 7 all debuted.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ios App#Apple Developer#Facetime#Health#Wallet
ithinkdiff.com

Apple re-enables SharePlay in iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, and tvOS 15.1 betas

Apple’s iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, and tvOS 15.1 betas reintroduce SharePlay – a highly-anticipated feature that was delayed from the iOS 15.0 update because it was not ready to be released. Back in August, Apple confirmed the delay to developers saying the feature would be disabled in the developer beta 6 versions of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and tvOS 15 and the developer beta 6 of macOS Monterey.
TECHNOLOGY
iclarified.com

iOS 15.1 Beta Lets Users Store Vaccination Card in Apple Wallet

Apple released iOS 15.1 beta today which lets users store health records, including vaccination cards, in Apple Wallet. Here's how Apple described the new features to developers... -- With iOS 15, users can download and store verifiable health records, including COVID-19 vaccinations and test results, in the Health app. Verifiable...
CELL PHONES
TechRepublic

The final beta of Android 12 is here: What's new, and what's broken

Android 12 beta 5 has been released with a few new additions and a few subtractions. Read all about what you can expect from this final release before your device is upgraded to Android 12. The official release of Android 12 is approaching (rumors have it launching Oct. 4). This...
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

iOS 15 released: Apple’s big iPhone update arrives

Apple has released iOS 15, the latest version of its software for iPhone, ahead of the arrival of the iPhone 13 in stores on Friday. Previewed back at WWDC 2021, and in public beta for the past few months, iOS 15 brings changes both aesthetic and functional to the iPhone, though not all the features initially promised will be present today.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Popular Science

Apple Watch Series 7: Here’s what’s new

Apple announced the newest version of the Apple Watch at its September 2021 “California Streaming” keynote event. The Apple Watch Series 7 is a substantial upgrade over last year’s Apple Watch 6, adding a larger, redesigned screen, more durable construction, new colors, apps, and other tweaks. Apple also announced the release date for the next version of the Apple Watch operating system, WatchOS 8, and new features for Apple Fitness+. With the new model just around the corner, let’s take a look at what’s new and exciting about the Apple Watch Series 7.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

SharePlay returns in iOS 15.1, macOS Monterey betas

SharePlay has returned for the iOS 15.1 and macOS Monterey betas, meaning the feature could see release in the next major update. The option to SharePlay content during a FaceTime call has reappeared in the first iOS 15.1 beta and the seventh macOS Monterey beta. Developers can test the feature to ensure their apps work when used across a FaceTime call.
COMPUTERS
Taylor Daily Press

iOS 15 | Release date | for any iPhone | what’s new?

IOS 15 will be the iPhone update for 2021! In September, you can install this major update and your iPhone will feel like news again. what’s new? Can you update your iPhone soon? You can read it all in this file!. iOS 15 when?. iOS 15 will be released on...
CELL PHONES
Entrepreneur

Apple (AAPL) Releases iOS 15: Here's What You Need to Know

Apple AAPL released its much-anticipated iOS 15 software update for users of iPhone 6 and later models on Sep 20. The latest update includes FaceTime, Focus, Live Text use leveraging on-device intelligence to search useful information, Map, redesigned Safari among others. Let’s check out these latest updates in detail:. New...
CELL PHONES
newsbrig.com

iOS 15.1’s first beta suggests we could see SharePlay soon

SharePlay has returned in the iOS 15.1 beta, according to 9to5Mac, after Apple delayed the major iOS 15 feature to “later this fall” instead of having it launch alongside the OS upgrade as planned. It’s not the only feature that’s hasn’t made it to release yet, but it could be a useful one during the ongoing pandemic — it lets you watch videos, screen share, or listen to music with other people over a FaceTime call. Its existence in Tuesday’s new beta could indicate that it could be coming sooner than later, though that’s not a sure thing.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Hands on with everything new in iOS 15.1

After successfully launching iOS 15 earlier this week, Apple is out with the first betas of iOS 15.1. We take you hands on with the new features expected to launch with these new updates later this fall. New feautres in iOS 15.1 — With the first release following a major...
CELL PHONES
gamerevolution.com

iOS 15.1 beta is the only place to use iPhone SharePlay right now

Apple’s big iOS 15 update is available now for modern iPhone handsets. It features some notable improvements, though underwhelms in other departments — namely by failing to deliver the anticipated SharePlay feature. Right now, the only way to share music and video on FaceTime is to participate in the iOS 15.1 beta test. Fortunately, there shouldn’t be too long to wait before the public iOS 15.1 release date for iPhone.
CELL PHONES
ithinkdiff.com

iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 beta 1 are now available to developers

Apple has released the first iOS 15.1 beta and iPadOS 15.1 beta to developers. The first betas have been released just a day after iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 were released to the public. The beta update will be available as an over-the-air update to developers who still had the...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple's new SharePlay: How to screenshare on FaceTime with the new iOS 15

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple's new iOS 15 is here and it almost makes us feel like we've bought a brand new phone (speaking of which, the iPhone 13 is available for preorder now). Apple's latest software update comes with a lot of new features, including Focus mode, real-time weather alerts so you know when it starts raining and facial recognition to safely store your driver's license and other IDs in your Apple Wallet. Pretty nifty, huh?
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Roundup: Here’s everything new in the Apple Music app with iOS 15

IOS 15 is here. Unlike other years, Apple Music didn’t receive a redesign or a handful of new tweaks on its app with this new version of the iPhone operating system. However, Apple is creating broader integration with the Music app on iOS 15. Here’s what’s new. Apple didn’t wait...
CELL PHONES
Mac Observer

FaceTime SharePlay and More in iOS 15.1 Beta

One of the features that people were most excited about in iOS 15 did not make it into the released version. FaceTime SharePlay worked in the betas for a while, but then Apple disabled the feature. Now that the first iOS 15.1 beta is out, FaceTime SharePlay is back in. Another key feature of the beta allows you to have a copy of your COVID-19 vaccination record in Apple Wallet.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy