Naquin (ribs) isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Pirates. Naquin will be on the bench for a third consecutive game after he was involved in an outfield collision Saturday. He didn't appear off the bench in either of the last two contests, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available in a depth capacity Wednesday. Shogo Akiyama will start in center field and bat eighth.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO